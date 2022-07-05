comscore Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: Here’s everything we know
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus Rog Phone 6 Series To Launch Today How To Watch Livestream What To Expect
News

Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Mobiles

Interested people in India can watch the event live via Asus Global's official YouTube handle at 5:20PM today.

ROG Phone 6

Image: Asus

Asus is all set to launch its next-generation flagship ROG Phone 6 series today. The Asus ROG Phone 6 series that will succeed the company’s ROG Phone 5s series will include the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro smartphones. It is also expected to include a special edition smartphone dubbed as the ROG Phone 6 Ultimate Edition. Also Read - Smartphones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching in July: OnePlus 10T, iQOO 10s and more

How and where to watch the Asus ROG Phone 6 series launch event?

Asus will be launching its upcoming ROG Phone 6 series via a global launch event today. The event will be streamed live in Berlin at 2PM, Taipei at 8PM and in New York at 8AM. Interested people in India can watch the event live via Asus Global’s official YouTube handle at 5:20PM today. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6 official images leaked ahead of July 5 launch

Alternatively, interested people can also follow the launch event at BGR India. So, stay tuned!

What to expect from the Asus ROG Phone 6 series launch event?

As mentioned before, Asus is expected to launch two new smartphones as a part of its ROG Phone 6 series smartphones. While there is a lot that we don’t know about these smartphones, there is a lot that the company has already revealed. For instance, the upcoming ROG Phone 6 series will come with IPX4 certification, which the company says will make it the world’s first splash resistant gaming smartphone.

In addition to this, Asus has also revealed that the upcoming ROG Phone 6 series will feature improved thermals over its predecessor. It will feature a 30 percent improvement in vapour chamber and an 85 percent improvement in graphite sheets. Apart from this, Asus has confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. Asus says that the ROG Phone 6 will be the world’s first gaming phone to get this system-on-chip.

As far as the other details are concerned, reports suggest that the ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 165Hz touch sampling rate. It is expected to feature up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Word is that the phone could also come with a 1TB storage option.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the ROG Phone 6 is tipped to come with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64MP primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro sensor. On the front, the phone is tipped to get a 12MP selfie camera. Lastly, the battery. The ROG Phone 6 is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 12:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord 2T to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, OnePlus.in
Deals
OnePlus Nord 2T to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, OnePlus.in
Apple AirPods Pro 2 earphones might not feature heart rate sensor

News

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earphones might not feature heart rate sensor

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

Deals

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

PM Modi launches four new digital initiatives in India: Check details

News

PM Modi launches four new digital initiatives in India: Check details

iQoo 9T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to launch in India later this month

Mobiles

iQoo 9T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to launch in India later this month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: Check details

Using mobile network jammers and boosters illegal, says government

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earphones might not feature heart rate sensor

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

PM Modi launches four new digital initiatives in India: Check details

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999