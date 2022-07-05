Asus is all set to launch its next-generation flagship ROG Phone 6 series today. The Asus ROG Phone 6 series that will succeed the company’s ROG Phone 5s series will include the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro smartphones. It is also expected to include a special edition smartphone dubbed as the ROG Phone 6 Ultimate Edition. Also Read - Smartphones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching in July: OnePlus 10T, iQOO 10s and more

How and where to watch the Asus ROG Phone 6 series launch event?

Asus will be launching its upcoming ROG Phone 6 series via a global launch event today. The event will be streamed live in Berlin at 2PM, Taipei at 8PM and in New York at 8AM. Interested people in India can watch the event live via Asus Global’s official YouTube handle at 5:20PM today. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6 official images leaked ahead of July 5 launch

Alternatively, interested people can also follow the launch event at BGR India. So, stay tuned!

What to expect from the Asus ROG Phone 6 series launch event?

As mentioned before, Asus is expected to launch two new smartphones as a part of its ROG Phone 6 series smartphones. While there is a lot that we don’t know about these smartphones, there is a lot that the company has already revealed. For instance, the upcoming ROG Phone 6 series will come with IPX4 certification, which the company says will make it the world’s first splash resistant gaming smartphone.

In addition to this, Asus has also revealed that the upcoming ROG Phone 6 series will feature improved thermals over its predecessor. It will feature a 30 percent improvement in vapour chamber and an 85 percent improvement in graphite sheets. Apart from this, Asus has confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. Asus says that the ROG Phone 6 will be the world’s first gaming phone to get this system-on-chip.

Experience a whole new definition of outwardly performance & speed with the world’s 1st gaming phone with Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

Coming soon.

Set Reminder: https://t.co/paZeMcAsD5

Stay tuned to know more.#ROGPhone6 #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/JjS4IdqMCv — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) July 2, 2022

As far as the other details are concerned, reports suggest that the ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 165Hz touch sampling rate. It is expected to feature up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Word is that the phone could also come with a 1TB storage option.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the ROG Phone 6 is tipped to come with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64MP primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro sensor. On the front, the phone is tipped to get a 12MP selfie camera. Lastly, the battery. The ROG Phone 6 is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology.