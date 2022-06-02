Asus ROG Phone 6 launch date revealed

Asus has revealed the global launch date for its next-generation gaming phone — the Asus ROG Phone 6. The company, via an announcement on social media said that the ROG Phone 6 will launch on July 5. The company also said that the ROG Phone 6 launch event will be live-streamed in Taipei at 8PM, Berlin at 2PM and in New York at 8AM on the mentioned date. Also Read - Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: From Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ASUS ROG Phone 6
In the same social media post, Asus also revealed that it will also be launching new gaming accessories and a pair of new gaming headphones alongside the ROG Phone 5 successor.
Tune in to the ROG Phone 6: For Those Who Dare virtual launch event to discover everything about this new gaming marvel!
What else to watch out for in this event
✅New accessories
✅New gaming headphones
What we know about the Asus ROG Phone 6 so far?
As far as the details are concerned, the upcoming ROG Phone 6 is the successor to the ROG Phone 5 series smartphones consisting of the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5 Ultimate and the ROG Phone 5s Pro, that were launched last year. These phones were powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. As per reports, the ROG Phone 6 series is expected to come with three smartphone models, which will include — the ROG Phone 6, the ROG Phone 6 Pro and the ROG Phone 6 Ultimate. All of these three ROG Phone 6 models are expected to be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 888+ Gen 1 chipset.
Separately, a tipster earlier this year shared the 2D renders of the upcoming ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The renders show the backs of the two phones including a horizontally placed triple rear camera setup that is housed in a rectangular camera module.
The renders also hint towards the two phones getting a secondary display at the back with the ROG Phone 6 Pro getting a slightly bigger secondary display and display that the vanilla ROG Phone 6.
Beyond this, nothing is known about the upcoming ROG Phone 6 series at the moment. However, we are likely to hear more as we inch closer to the launch.