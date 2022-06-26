Everything we know about Asus ROG Phone 6 so far

Asus is all set to launch its next-generation gaming smartphone, that is, the Asus ROG Phone 6 on July 5. The phone, which is the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s will be unveiled via a global launch event that will be streamed at 8PM in Taipei, 2PM in Berlin and at 8AM in New York. While the phone will be available in select countries at the time of launch, it is expected to be available in other markets around the globe, including in India, shortly after launch. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 confirmed to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Ahead of the official launch, the Asus ROG Phone 6 has been spotted on various certification sites. These listings give us more information as to what we should expect from the phone when it launches next month. As per listings on Geekbench, TENNA, and 3C certification websites, the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to include two models, that is, the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, will cost EUR 799 (Rs. 65,703)

The TENAA listing has also showed the phone in full glory. The listing hints towards the rear panel of the phone sporting a triple rear camera setup with a second. The image also shows the phone to have the ROG logo at the bottom. Also Read - Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features

As the Asus ROG Phone 6 inches closer to launch, here is everything we know about the upcoming phone:

Asus ROG Phone 6 expected specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, Asus has already confirmed that the upcoming ROG Phone 6 will come with IPX4 certification, which, as per the company, will make it the first splash-resistant gaming smartphone. As far as the screen is concerned, the upcoming ROG Phone 6 is expected to sport a large 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. Asus has also confirmed that the phone will sport a 165Hz refresh rate and an AMOLED display.

Asus has also confirmed that its ROG Phone 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, making it the first gaming phone to come with the chipset. This chipset is expected to be paired with up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Also, the company will come with improved thermals that will offer a 30 percent improvement in terms of vapour chamber and a 85 percent improvement in terms of the graphite sheet.

The phone is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging technology.