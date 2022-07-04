One smartphone brand that’s actively working to bring gaming smartphones into the global market is ASUS. Every year, the brand launches a new iteration of its ROG Phone offering improved specs sheet and performance. Just like that, this year as well, ASUS is coming up with a gaming phone, the ASUS ROG Phone 6, that’s set for a release tomorrow i.e. July 5. In this article, we’ll do a complete round-up of all the details we learned so far about the phone. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6 official images leaked ahead of July 5 launch

ASUS ROG Phone 6 launch date

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 series will debut on July 5 in the global market. The launch is set for 8 AM EST, that's 5:30 PM IST.

You can watch the launch event by clicking on this link.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Specifications

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 series will comprise the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. There could also be a ROG Phone 6 Ultimate Edition as per some rumors.

The specifications of the series have been revealed, however, it is unclear which model will come with the following specs. But as it is with ROG Phones, all models will likely have most of the specs the same, with slight changes in some departments.

The ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 165Hz touch sampling rate. This is a big upgrade over the predecessor’s 144Hz refresh rate screen.

The screen will offer a narrow bezel design, however, it will be the same as the ROG Phone 5, meaning no notch or punch-hole design.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Some rumors also reveal that the device could arrive with a 1TB storage option.

It will come with a triple camera system on the back placed in a slightly tweaked camera island than the predecessor. It will have a 64MP main lens, an ultra-wide lens, and lastly a macro unit. The main lens will have support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). On the front, it will have a 12MP selfie snapper.

As for the battery, it will house a massive 6,000mAh cell with support for 65W fast charging technology. It will have a USB Type-C port for charging at the bottom. The device will also come with some sort of cooling system for heat dissipation.

The gaming phone will also come with different accessories and the AeroActive Cooler 6 will be one of them. Do note that the accessories will be sold separately.

It will come with an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It will have an IPX4 splash resistance rating.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pricing

In terms of pricing, the company is yet to officially reveal the price of the gaming phone, however, a recent piece of leak suggested EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 65,703) price tag.