comscore ASUS ROG Phone 6 will launch tomorrow: Everything you need to know
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus Rog Phone 6 To Launch Tomorrow Heres What To Expect
News

ASUS ROG Phone 6 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

ASUS ROG Phone 6 will debut tomorrow with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The device will offer up to 18GB of RAM and will come with multiple accessories.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 featured

One smartphone brand that’s actively working to bring gaming smartphones into the global market is ASUS. Every year, the brand launches a new iteration of its ROG Phone offering improved specs sheet and performance. Just like that, this year as well, ASUS is coming up with a gaming phone, the ASUS ROG Phone 6, that’s set for a release tomorrow i.e. July 5. In this article, we’ll do a complete round-up of all the details we learned so far about the phone. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6 official images leaked ahead of July 5 launch

ASUS ROG Phone 6 launch date

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 series will debut on July 5 in the global market. The launch is set for 8 AM EST, that’s 5:30 PM IST. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch with AeroActive Cooler 6 and a rugged case 

You can watch the launch event by clicking on this link. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch on July 5: Everything we know so far

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Specifications

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 series will comprise the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. There could also be a ROG Phone 6 Ultimate Edition as per some rumors.

The specifications of the series have been revealed, however, it is unclear which model will come with the following specs. But as it is with ROG Phones, all models will likely have most of the specs the same, with slight changes in some departments.

The ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 165Hz touch sampling rate. This is a big upgrade over the predecessor’s 144Hz refresh rate screen.

The screen will offer a narrow bezel design, however, it will be the same as the ROG Phone 5, meaning no notch or punch-hole design.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Some rumors also reveal that the device could arrive with a 1TB storage option.

It will come with a triple camera system on the back placed in a slightly tweaked camera island than the predecessor. It will have a 64MP main lens, an ultra-wide lens, and lastly a macro unit. The main lens will have support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). On the front, it will have a 12MP selfie snapper.

As for the battery, it will house a massive 6,000mAh cell with support for 65W fast charging technology. It will have a USB Type-C port for charging at the bottom. The device will also come with some sort of cooling system for heat dissipation.

The gaming phone will also come with different accessories and the AeroActive Cooler 6 will be one of them. Do note that the accessories will be sold separately.

It will come with an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It will have an IPX4 splash resistance rating.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pricing

In terms of pricing, the company is yet to officially reveal the price of the gaming phone, however, a recent piece of leak suggested EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 65,703) price tag.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 2:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 4, 2022 2:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter Android users can now pay to get the Spaces icon removed
Apps
Twitter Android users can now pay to get the Spaces icon removed
Check out Microsoft founder Bill Gates resume from his Harvard days

News

Check out Microsoft founder Bill Gates resume from his Harvard days

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV launched in India at Rs 32,999

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV launched in India at Rs 32,999

Infinix Note 12 5G launch date revealed: All you need to know

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 5G launch date revealed: All you need to know

OPPO may launch two foldable smartphones later this year

Mobiles

OPPO may launch two foldable smartphones later this year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ASUS ROG Phone 6 to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Twitter Android users can now pay to get the Spaces icon removed

Check out Microsoft founder Bill Gates resume from his Harvard days

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV launched in India at Rs 32,999

Infinix Note 12 5G launch date revealed: All you need to know

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Specifications & features compared

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video
One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone

Hands On

One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone
Top Five upcoming Smartphones coming in July, Watch the video

Features

Top Five upcoming Smartphones coming in July, Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999