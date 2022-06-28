Asus ROG Phone 6 is scheduled to go official on July 5 in global markets. Before it hits the stores, the phone has been spotted in several leaks and certifications. However, its final design was under wraps. Although we did get a glimpse of how it will look in the TENAA certification, it wasn’t fully showcased. Now, the tipster Evan Blass has shared high-resolution renders of the upcoming ROG Phone 6 along with its accessories. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch on July 5: Everything we know so far

Asus ROG Phone 6 Design and Specifications

The tipster has shared renders (via 91Mobiles) of the upcoming gaming smartphone revealing the phone’s front and rear profiles. We also get to see some of the accessories with which the phone will tag along (sold separately), which are the AeroActive Cooler 6 and Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 confirmed to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, will cost EUR 799 (Rs. 65,703)

The Asus ROG Phone 6 appears to add to the predecessor ROG Phone 5‘s look by enlarging the camera island and changing its shape to add better camera sensors. The front remains to be unchanged with a simple screen design without a notch or punch holes. The tipster has revealed that the phone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This is improved over the 144Hz refresh rate on the predecessor.

On the back, the device boasts a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens. The setup will now possibly include a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Previous leaks have revealed that the camera on the phone will have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. As for the front camera, it is reported to have a 12MP selfie snapper.

The ROG Phone 6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It was earlier reported to come with up to a 1TB storage option. Blass reveals that the phone will pack a 5,850mAh battery, which will probably be marketed as a 6,000mAh cell. This battery will support 65W wired fast charging.

Apart from this, the gaming smartphone is expected to come with some sort of heat dissipation system like its predecessor. Also, the AeroActive Cooler 6 will be offered alongside the phone as an optional accessory to maintain the thermals while gaming.

Pricing and Release Date

As far as pricing is concerned, the ROG Phone 6 is tipped to retail for EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 65,703). It will debut in the Indian market soon after its global release on July 5.