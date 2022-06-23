comscore ASUS ROG Phone 6 complete specs sheet and price revealed before launch
Asus has confirmed that it will launch its first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 smartphone dubbed Asus ROG Phone 6 next month. The phone’s release is set for July 5 and the company is slowly revealing some tidbits about the phone. Now, the tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the specifications and pricing of the smartphone. Also Read - Asus launches new 2-in-1 gaming laptop Flow Z13 in India: Check price, features

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 6 will be a gaming phone succeeding the ROG Phone 5. The device will come with some notable improvements over the predecessor. As per the tipster, the ROG Phone 6 will come with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This is a significant upgrade over the predecessor’s 144Hz refresh rate screen. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 to launch globally on July 5: Everything we know so far

It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, making it the first device from ASUS with this chipset. The company claims that it will also be the first phone in the market with this chip. Also Read - Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: From Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ASUS ROG Phone 6

It will come with a massive 1TB of storage option and 18GB of RAM option. This will be the maxed-out variant of the phone but it is expected to also arrive in a lower-end configuration, likely 8GB or 12GB of base RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens. The main sensor will come with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Although this is the same unit as the ROG Phone 5, it is tipped to be improved over the predecessor. Other rear sensors of the phone are currently unknown, however, what we know is that on the back it is said to boast a 12MP selfie snapper.

It will pack a 6,000mAh non-removable battery with 65W fast charging. So, expect the device to be fully charged in about an hour. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Since it will be a gaming phone, it will come with accessories for gamers. The tipster has revealed that it will launch with Advanced Gaming triggers. Lastly, it will weigh 229 grams and will be 10.39mm in thickness.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pricing

In terms of pricing, the tipster reveals that the phone will retail for EUR 799 in the European market. That’s roughly INR 65,703. Once it debuts in the global market, it is expected to arrive soon in the Indian region.

  • Published Date: June 23, 2022 5:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 23, 2022 5:14 PM IST

