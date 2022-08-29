Asus has scheduled a launch for its upcoming ROG Phone in the global market. The brand will release the much-rumored Dimensity 9000+ powered Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. The smartphone will be an addition to the ROG Phone 6 series. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 a.k.a Zenfone 9z tipped to launch tomorrow in India: Check details

Asus has confirmed that it will launch the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate on September 19 in the global markets. The brand has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The existing ROG Phone 6 has a Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

The Dimensity powered ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is expected to offer performance improvements. The smartphone was recently spotted on AnTuTu certification revealing its scores. It scored 11,46,594 points on the platform leaving behind the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 goes official with a 5.9-inch display and SD 8+ Gen 1

The smartphone will shine in the GPU department as well as the CPU department. It scored 2,91,317 in the CPU test.

Apart from this, the gaming smartphone’s other specs are expected to be similar to the existing ROG Phones. The Phone 6D Ultimate will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It will bring a 165Hz refresh rate for a better gaming experience.

The device is expected to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens on the rear. As for the battery, it will likely pack a massive 6,000mAh cell. The device was recently spotted on China’s 3C certification and it is confirmed to have 65W fast charging support.

The device is expected to made available in different RAM and storage options, similar to the ROG Phone 6. For those unaware, the ROG Phone 6 has multiple configurations, it also comes with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

There’s no word on the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate’s pricing. However, we expect it to come at a similar price as the Snapdragon ROG Phone 6. The device will first go official in the European markets and later it could arrive in the other markets. It may launch in India as well, however, the brand is yet to confirm the same.