comscore Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D launched with Dimensity 9000+, 165Hz display
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus Rog Phone 6d Ultimate Rog Phone 6d Launched With Dimensity 9000 165hz Display
News

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D launched with Dimensity 9000+, 165Hz display

Mobiles

Asus has finally launched the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and ROG Phone 6D gaming smartphones after weeks of teasing them. The new phones are not a radical upgrade and the biggest thing that sets them apart

rogphone6d

Asus has finally launched the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and ROG Phone 6D gaming smartphones after weeks of teasing them. The new phones are not a radical upgrade and the biggest thing that sets them apart from the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. That chipset, coupled with a new cooling system is what Asus is betting on to lure customers to this new ROG Phone 6D range. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate confirmed to launch on September 19

The new Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate come with exactly the same specifications as the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro except for the processor. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, however, has more differences. It features a unique AeroActive Portal on the back that opens a direct path to the phone’s internal cooling components using a motorised hinge. Using this mechanism, the ROG Phone 6D is able to dissipate heat more efficiently, giving persistently high performance.

Asus ROG Phone 6D, ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price

The ROG Phone 6D starts at £799, while the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate comes at a starting price of £1,199. The AeroActive Portal attachment will be available separately for EUR 89.

  • Published Date: September 19, 2022 12:01 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording
Mobiles
Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording
Honor may launch new tablet in India after long time, Pad 8 likely

Mobiles

Honor may launch new tablet in India after long time, Pad 8 likely

All iPhone 15 models may have Dynamic Island but no luck for ProMotion

Mobiles

All iPhone 15 models may have Dynamic Island but no luck for ProMotion

Telegram introduces new features in the latest update: Know details

Apps

Telegram introduces new features in the latest update: Know details

Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay footage leaked online: Know details

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay footage leaked online: Know details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D launched with Dimensity 9000+, 165Hz display

Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown

Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording

Honor may launch new tablet in India after long time, Pad 8 likely

All iPhone 15 models may have Dynamic Island but no luck for ProMotion

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details