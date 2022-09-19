Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D launched with Dimensity 9000+, 165Hz display

Asus has finally launched the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and ROG Phone 6D gaming smartphones after weeks of teasing them. The new phones are not a radical upgrade and the biggest thing that sets them apart from the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. That chipset, coupled with a new cooling system is what Asus is betting on to lure customers to this new ROG Phone 6D range. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate confirmed to launch on September 19

The new Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate come with exactly the same specifications as the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro except for the processor. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, however, has more differences. It features a unique AeroActive Portal on the back that opens a direct path to the phone’s internal cooling components using a motorised hinge. Using this mechanism, the ROG Phone 6D is able to dissipate heat more efficiently, giving persistently high performance.

Asus ROG Phone 6D, ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price

The ROG Phone 6D starts at £799, while the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate comes at a starting price of £1,199. The AeroActive Portal attachment will be available separately for EUR 89.