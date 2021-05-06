Asus ZenFone 8 series leak reveals Flip Camera and punch-hole camera

The Asus ZenFone 8 series is launching on May 12 as a saner iteration of the ROG Phone 5. While numerous leaks and rumours have predicted a lot of things, today’s leak reveals the official design renders of the ZenFone 8 series. There will be a ZenFone 8 Flip and a ZenFone 8, both of them having a varying set of specifications. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, here is all we know

The ZenFone 8 Flip appears to be the best of what Asus thinks is possible for a non-gaming flagship phone. It retains the Flip Camera arrangement from last year's ZenFone 7. The ZenFone 8 is the new model here with a conventional camera arrangement. This one appears to be the rumoured ZenFone 8 Mini, but Asus seems to have dropped the Mini moniker.

ZenFone 8 Flip

The leaked renders come courtesy of 91Mobiles and showcase the two models in their full glory. The ZenFone 8 Flip appears to be the more expensive of the two, retaining the complex Flip Camera arrangement from the last two years. This makes for a fullscreen display experience with no interruptions. This will be a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The rear of the ZenFone 8 Flip remains unchanged from the older model, save for the new logo arrangement. The cameras on the Flip section consist of a 64-megapixel sensor for the main camera, an 8-megapixel sensor for the ultra-wide, and a 12-megapixel macro camera. The latter is a first for any smartphone.

The Flip is also said to get the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone relies on a 5000mAh battery and uses a 30W fast charging solution.

ZenFone 8

The vanilla ZenFone 8 has a smaller footprint, owing to its “Mini” ambitions. The renders reveal a conventional design with a 5.9-inch 1080p display having a punch-hole cutout for the camera. Due to the absence of the Flip Camera, the rear of the ZenFone 8 is new for an Asus smartphone, but seems no different from Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei or any other Android phone. There’s a rectangular camera hump holding two cameras inside.

The internals are similar to the ZenFone 8 Flip, save for the battery capacity. Instead of the 5000mAh battery, the ZenFone 8 will have a smaller 4000mAh battery with support 30W fast charging. RAM options are given up to 8GB and you can get up to 256GB storage. The camera setup drops the ultra-wide camera but retains the 12-megapixel macro camera.