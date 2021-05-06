comscore Asus ZenFone 8 series leak reveals Flip Camera and punch-hole camera
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Flip leak reveals Flip Camera, vanilla ZenFone 8 gets punch-hole camera
News

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip leak reveals Flip Camera, vanilla ZenFone 8 gets punch-hole camera

Mobiles

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip and ZenFone 8 leaks reveal official renders ahead of the May 12 launch event. Asus is saving the Flip Camera this year.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip

The Asus ZenFone 8 series is launching on May 12 as a saner iteration of the ROG Phone 5. While numerous leaks and rumours have predicted a lot of things, today’s leak reveals the official design renders of the ZenFone 8 series. There will be a ZenFone 8 Flip and a ZenFone 8, both of them having a varying set of specifications. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, here is all we know

The ZenFone 8 Flip appears to be the best of what Asus thinks is possible for a non-gaming flagship phone. It retains the Flip Camera arrangement from last year’s ZenFone 7. The ZenFone 8 is the new model here with a conventional camera arrangement. This one appears to be the rumoured ZenFone 8 Mini, but Asus seems to have dropped the Mini moniker. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera rather than a flip one

ZenFone 8 Flip

The leaked renders come courtesy of 91Mobiles and showcase the two models in their full glory. The ZenFone 8 Flip appears to be the more expensive of the two, retaining the complex Flip Camera arrangement from the last two years. This makes for a fullscreen display experience with no interruptions. This will be a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip

The rear of the ZenFone 8 Flip remains unchanged from the older model, save for the new logo arrangement. The cameras on the Flip section consist of a 64-megapixel sensor for the main camera, an 8-megapixel sensor for the ultra-wide, and a 12-megapixel macro camera. The latter is a first for any smartphone.

The Flip is also said to get the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone relies on a 5000mAh battery and uses a 30W fast charging solution.

ZenFone 8

Asus ZenFone 8

The vanilla ZenFone 8 has a smaller footprint, owing to its “Mini” ambitions. The renders reveal a conventional design with a 5.9-inch 1080p display having a punch-hole cutout for the camera. Due to the absence of the Flip Camera, the rear of the ZenFone 8 is new for an Asus smartphone, but seems no different from Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei or any other Android phone. There’s a rectangular camera hump holding two cameras inside.

The internals are similar to the ZenFone 8 Flip, save for the battery capacity. Instead of the 5000mAh battery, the ZenFone 8 will have a smaller 4000mAh battery with support 30W fast charging. RAM options are given up to 8GB and you can get up to 256GB storage. The camera setup drops the ultra-wide camera but retains the 12-megapixel macro camera.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Features

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Twitter now shows full-sized photos on Android, iOS

News

Twitter now shows full-sized photos on Android, iOS

MIUI 13 update for June 25 release hinted, 2019 Xiaomi phones supported

News

MIUI 13 update for June 25 release hinted, 2019 Xiaomi phones supported

How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips

Features

How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus ZenFone 8 series leak reveals Flip Camera and punch-hole camera

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Twitter now shows full-sized photos on Android, iOS

MIUI 13 update for June 25 release hinted, 2019 Xiaomi phones supported

Xiaomi to soon launch three high-end Android tablets

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here

iQOO 3 at Rs 24,990: Should you buy it at Flipkart Big Saving Days sale?

10 lesser-known interesting facts about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here

Features

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here
Asus Zenfone 8 to come with IP68 rating, Zenfone 8 mini design, specs leaked online

News

Asus Zenfone 8 to come with IP68 rating, Zenfone 8 mini design, specs leaked online
Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1
Asus Zenfone 8 launch date confirmed

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 8 launch date confirmed

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे इसके फीचर्स

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip और ZenFone 8 की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं फीचर्स

Realme C11 2021 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, सस्ते में मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Galaxy M62, Galaxy F52 5G समेत Samsung के कई स्मार्टफोन जल्द भारत में होंगे लॉन्च

Fire-Boltt Beast स्मार्ट वॉच कम कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, एक बार चार्ज करने पर 8 दिन चलेगी बैटरी

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: Lots of great features and a few flaws
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Is the BMW partnership it?
Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins

News

Everything new launched at Galaxy Unpacked in 5 mins
How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

Features

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination online: Step-by-step guide for 18-44 age group

News

Asus ZenFone 8 series leak reveals Flip Camera and punch-hole camera
Mobiles
Asus ZenFone 8 series leak reveals Flip Camera and punch-hole camera
Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Twitter now shows full-sized photos on Android, iOS

News

Twitter now shows full-sized photos on Android, iOS
MIUI 13 update for June 25 release hinted, 2019 Xiaomi phones supported

News

MIUI 13 update for June 25 release hinted, 2019 Xiaomi phones supported
Xiaomi to soon launch three high-end Android tablets

News

Xiaomi to soon launch three high-end Android tablets

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers