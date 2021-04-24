Asus Zenfone 8 will lunch on May 12, 2021, the company has confirmed. An event page with the countdown to the launch date is already live on the Asus official website. It also confirms the launch of Zenfone 8. The tagline reads, “Big on performance. Compact in size.” Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks again, this time revealing 2021 flagship-grade specifications

Though the page does not hint at a series, speculations have suggested that Asus could launch two smartphones under its Zenfone 8 lineup – Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Pro. The specifications of both the devices have leaked online. Also Read - Laptop guide: 5 best laptops under Rs 30,000 you can get for work from home

Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Pro are said to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a high refresh rate display. Further, the Zenfone 8 has been leaked with model number ZS590KS. It could feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate display. The display is said to stick to 1080 resolution. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 pre-orders begin today in India at 12pm: Here's how you can pre-book

As per ReaMEIZU on Twitter, another smartphone with codename ZS673KS will likely be the ZenFone 8 Pro. It will come with a few upgrades over the Zenfone 8 in terms of specifications. For instance, the display could have a higher refresh rate of 144Hz.

One of the most prominent changes on the Zenfone 8 could be the lack of the Flip camera arrangement that we saw on the Zenfone 6. Asus Zenfone 8 is speculated to ditch the Flip camera setup in favour of a conventional form factor with a punch-hole cutout display.

In fact, leaks also hint at a third smartphone variant as well, which will be a compact version in the ZenFone 8 series, expected to be called the ZenFone 8 Mini. The Asus Zenfone 8 Mini is said to come with a Snapdragon 888 chip, a Flip Camera, and a 5.9-inch sized display – all crammed into a compact body.

Of course, Asus has not made the specifications of the Zenfone 8 series official as of now so the latest information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Asus Zenfone 8 will succeed the Zenfone 7 series that was launched in 2020. However, the Zenfone 7 series did not make it to most markets, including India,