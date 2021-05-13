Asus Zenfone 8 launched: Snapdragon 888 SoC, 16GB RAM, 120hz refresh rate and a compact size

Asus has officially launched the most-awaited Zenfone 8 and its flip phone aka Zenfone 8 flip at an online launch event on Wednesday. The new Zenfone 8 series was set to arrive in India as well but the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer delayed the launch due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops unveiled: Here's a closer look

The company has said that the phones will release in India once the situation settles. We don’t know the India launch date of the Zenfone 8 yet. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

Asus Zenfone 8 specifications

The Asus Zenfone 8 smartphone offers good looks as well as power. The Zenfone 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and runs Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on top. The phone boasts off a compact form factor and is much smaller when compared to most of the available Andorid smartphones in the market but not as small as the iPhone XR, but still relatively smaller. It measures 148×68.5×8.9 mm and weighs 169g. Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

The Zenfone 8 comes packed with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with 1080p screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It includes Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and also supports an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The phone offers 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There’s a fingerprint sensor underneath the display.

In terms of camera specifications, the Zenfone 8 includes a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel IMX686 primary and 12-megapixel secondary IMX363 sensor. The primary sensor features Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and is capable to record 8K video at 24fps. For selfies, the phone includes a 12-megapixel IMX663 image sensor with support for Dual Pixel AF.

Some of the other features that the newly launched Zenfone 8 includes: 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port supports 30W HyperCharge for fast and safe charging, dual nano-SIM slot, among others.

The smartphone offers 128GB and 256GB storage and three RAM options including 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM. Unfortunately, there is no microSD slot in this one.

The Asus Zenfone 8 is currently already available in Europe and Taiwan. Early-birds can book the smartphone at €600 (roughly around Rs 44,000) and will go up to €670 (roughly around Rs 49,000) by the end of the month. It is available in two colour options: black and silver. For now, the black option is easily available while the silver variant is up for pre-orders.