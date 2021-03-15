Asus ZenFone 8 series specifications leak, Snapdragon 888 hinted

The Asus ZenFone 8 series has long been in the rumour belt and so far, there have been speculations of the Snapdragon 888 chip running the show. However, a recent leak now reveals some specifications of both the expected models for this year’s lineup. Expected to be called the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Pro, these will be relying on the Snapdragon 888 chipset and stick to a high refresh rate display. Also Read - In pics: The ASUS ROG Phone 5 takes smartphone gaming to the next level

The ZS590KS, most likely to be called the ZenFone 8, is expected to get the Snapdragon 888 chipset and 120Hz high refresh rate display. The display is said to stick to 1080 resolution and there’s no mention of the panel technology. The main rear camera is expected to use either the Sony IMX686 or IMX683 sensor. Also Read - Asus TUF Dash F15 rugged gaming launched in India: Price, specifications

ZenFone 8 series specifications leak

The leak from ReaMEIZU on Twitter also mentions a few specifications about another smartphone with the codename ZS673KS. This is likely to be the ZenFone 8 Pro and it lists few upgraded features over the regular model. The Snapdragon 888 chip is also said to remain but the display could have a refresh rate of 144Hz. The entire rear camera is expected to use a combination of these sensors: IMX686, OM13855 and OV8856. Also Read - Asus VivoBook 14 Flip (Intel) Review: Doesn't qualify as a workhorse but gets the basics done

The Pro variant is also said to have a dedicated OV24B1Q camera sensor for the front. This hints at a rather concerning possibility for the ZenFone series – Asus could ditch the Flip camera mechanism. The Flip camera arrangement has been around since the ZenFone 6 and has helped mark the Asus flagships apart from the competition.

With the absence of the Flip Camera, the ZenFone 8 series could go for a conventional form factor with a punch-hole cutout display, or uniform bezels like the ROG Phone 5.

As of now, Asus is yet to announce anything officially on this front. Hence, we suggest you take all of this with a pinch of salt. The ZenFone 7 series from 2020 did not make it to most markets, including India. Asus has been mostly focusing on its ROG Phone lineup, ditching the entire ZenFone series of phones.

In fact, the company just revealed the ROG Phone 5 series across global markets, aiming at different price brackets. The ROG Phone 5 is a successor to the ROG Phone 3, offering superior performance of the Snapdragon 888 chip, a 144Hz AMOLED display, a big 6000mAh battery with support of 65W fast charging, and more. Asus will also keep selling the ROG Phone 3 as an affordable alternative to the ROG Phone 5.