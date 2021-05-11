Asus ZenFone 8 series India launch confirmed but delayed due to COVID-19 second wave

Asus ZenFone 8 series is all set to launch in the global market on May 12. Under the series, the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch two new smartphones, namely the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 series roundup: Expected specs, features, price and more

Asus India Business head Dinesh Sharma has now confirmed that India launch of the ZenFone 8 series but unfortunately the launch has been delayed to the COVID-19 second wave that hit the country hard.

Sharma didn't reveal the India launch date of the ZenFone 8 series yet but said that the launch will happen once the "current situation improves."

In an official statement Sharma said, “While the world is excited for the launch of our new smartphone, we at ASUS India have consciously decided to defer the launch till the current scenario improves. Our thoughts n prayers are with those affected with Covid #stayhomestaysafe, n emerge stronger.”

Asus Zenfone 8 specifications

Ahead of the launch a lot have been revealed about the upcoming ZenFone 8 in terms of specifications. The smartphone is said to come packed with a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung-made E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of hardware, the phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It will pack up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is suggested that the Asus ZenFone 8 will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the software front, the Asus phone is said to run Android 11-based ZenUI 8 custom skin.

On the camera front, the ZenFone 8 will come with a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a macro lens. It is said to pack a 12-megapixel front camera. Other features of the phone include: dual speakers, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and a 3-microphone system with OZO audio.