Asus ZenFone 8 series launching very soon, says company executive

Had the second wave of the COVID-19 not hit India badly in April-May, we could have had the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip battling it out with the OnePlus 9 series. Better late than never, Asus is now preparing a late launch of these two phones in India. The ZenFone 8 series was listed on Asus' website earlier and now, there's a reaffirmation of these phones coming to India soon.

The ZenFone 8 series still hasn't got any launch date yet but Asus' Business Head of Commercial PC and Smartphone, Dinesh Sharma, says it is happening soon. In an interview with India Today, he says that the phones are coming very soon to India. The company is currently sorting out the logistics issue and figuring out a way to fill the stocks before the first sale goes live. There was no hint given for the prices.

Asus ZenFone 8 series launching soon

"We will be launching the Zenfone 8 in India very soon. And, when I say that, I mean really soon. I have been getting a lot of requests about that product on social media and are working to bring it to the country. There are a lot of factors that have to be looked at including the logistics and as soon that is done, we will announce a date," said Sharma.

“You have to make a product available in sufficient quantity to start the sale. The way smartphone manufacturing works, there is a build-up process to it. You can’t expect a very high volume of products from the very first day. It takes a bit of time after you start the process,” he added.

The ZenFone 8 series will mark the return of the flagship ZenFone series to India for the first time since 2019. Asus launched the ZenFone 6 in India as the Asus 6Z, following a case involving naming trademarks. The company skipped the ZenFone 7 for India and focused on the ROG Phone series in 2020.

It will be interesting to see how Asus prices the ZenFone 8 series in India. The Asus 6Z was a part of the flagship killer segment. The ZenFone 8 drops the Flip Camera of its predecessors but retains the flagship Snapdragon 888, an edge-to-edge display and a pair of two cameras on the back. The ZenFone 8 Flip retains that triple Flip Camera module from the older model.