Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera rather than a flip one

Asus is currently working on its next-gen flagship, Zenfone 8, which will launch globally on May 12. Past leaks suggest the company will launch multiple devices in the series, including the vanilla Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip and a Zenfone 8 Mini. This is not confirmed, however, a new teaser posted by the company confirms that the upcoming Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch cutout rather than a flip camera similar to the Zenfone 6 and 7.

Asus in a teaser post stated that the device will offer smooth performance, hinting at either a high refresh rate display or at a powerful SoC. The video embedded alongside the tweet also showcased an animated outline of the front of the upcoming device with a hole-punch cutout. It is being said that the premium Asus Zenfone 8 Flip model will feature a flip-up camera.

According to previous reports, all the devices in the Zenfone 8 series will feature at least a 120Hz display. All the devices will come with up to 16GB of RAM and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The three phones are codenamed “SAKE”, “PICASSO” and “VODKA” according to a report by XDA Developers. These codename references were found inside the kernel source code and firmware of the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Will the Zenfone 8 series launch in India?

Asus till the Zenfone 6 series launched all its devices in India. However, it did not launch the Zenfone 7 in the country last year. It still continues to launch its ROG Phone series in the country.