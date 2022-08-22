comscore Asus Zenfone 9 could launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect
News

Asus Zenfone 9 a.k.a Zenfone 9z tipped to launch tomorrow in India: Check details

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 9 could launch tomorrow in India as the Zenfone 9z. The compact flagship phone will come with a 5.9-inch 120Hz display and have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Asus Zenfone 9

Earlier this year, Asus launched its compact flagship dubbed Asus Zenfone 9 in the global markets. Since then, the rumors of it coming to India were surfacing. Only recently, a Youtuber revealed that the phone would launch in India this week. He has further shared that the device will launch tomorrow itself in the country. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Asus Zenfone 9 India launch date, Price, and colors

As per Youtuber Sahil Karoul, the Asus Zenfone 9 will arrive in India tomorrow. Asus is yet to confirm the same, but we are expecting Asus to reveal it by the end of the day or tomorrow (August 23, Tuesday) itself. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 is smallest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone: Check it out in photos

The Zenfone 9 comes with a flagship chipset and has a compact body, and that said, Indian fans are awaiting its release. However, it is worth noting that the price of the smartphone in the global market was €799 (roughly Rs 64,800). Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 goes official with a 5.9-inch display and SD 8+ Gen 1

This could mean that the device may not come at a cheaper price as expected. We can expect the device to be priced at around Rs 60,000. It will likely launch in all of its color options that were made available globally: Black, Blue, White, and Red.

Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 9 could launch in India as Zenfone 9z. The Zenfone 9 launched in the global market sports a 5.9-inch compact display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a Samsung AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The device has 1100 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It sports a dual camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens having an F/1.9 aperture and a 12MP lens for ultra-wide shots. The rear camera on the phone supports 8K video recording and 4K video recording at up to 120fps. On the front, it has a 12MP single camera setup that can shoot up to 4K videos at 30fps.

At the helm, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with a base of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Interestingly, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is not available in many Android phones lately. The device has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 support. The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has ZenUI on top.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 6:59 PM IST
