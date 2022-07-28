Asus has officially launched the much-awaited Zenfone 9 in multiple markets. The Asus Zenfone 9 is a compact flagship smartphone that packs the latest chipset and has a 5.9-inch display. The device offers a major design upgrade over its predecessor Zenfone 8. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 is smallest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone: Check it out in photos

Asus Zenfone 9 Price and Colors

It comes in four different color options — Moonlight White, Midnight Black, Starry Blue, and Sunset Red.

Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications

The Zenfone 9 comes with a 5.9-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will be an AMOLED panel sporting a 120Hz high refresh rate.

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device comes with a 1727.17mm² vapor chamber for dissipating heat when doing intense gaming sessions.

In terms of cameras, it has a practical camera setup having only two lenses. The setup goes by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and is assisted by a 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens. This is an upgrade over the 64MP IMX 766 main lens on the predecessor.

The primary camera of the Zenfone 9 supports 6 Axis Gimbal stabilization support for stable videos. On the front, it has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera for taking selfie portraits and for doing video calls.

The device packs a bigger 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. This is a 300mAh increase over the predecessor’s 4,000mAh cell. The battery will be able to be charged via a USB Type-C port at the bottom. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which also doubles up as a power key.

It has IP68 water and dust resistant rating and boasts dual stereo speakers. The device supports Hi-Res Audio, Qualcomm aptX lossless apt adaptive support. Lastly, it boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has ZenUI custom skin on top of it.