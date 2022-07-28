comscore Asus Zenfone 9 launched with a compact display and SD 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All details here
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus Zenfone 9 Goes Official With A 5 9 Inch Display And Sd 8 Gen 1
News

Asus Zenfone 9 goes official with a 5.9-inch display and SD 8+ Gen 1

Mobiles

Asus has finally taken wraps off the Zenfone 9 in multiple markets including India. The smartphone comes with a compact 5.9-inch display and has the latest flagship chipset.

Asus Zenfone 9

Asus has officially launched the much-awaited Zenfone 9 in multiple markets. The Asus Zenfone 9 is a compact flagship smartphone that packs the latest chipset and has a 5.9-inch display. The device offers a major design upgrade over its predecessor Zenfone 8. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 is smallest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone: Check it out in photos

Asus Zenfone 9 Price and Colors

The Asus Zenfone 9 starts at €799 (roughly Rs 64,700) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The pricing of the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant and 16GB RAM + 256GB variant is yet to be revealed. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 launch today: India time, specifications, and price

Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 will launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

It comes in four different color options — Moonlight White, Midnight Black, Starry Blue, and Sunset Red.

Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications

The Zenfone 9 comes with a 5.9-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will be an AMOLED panel sporting a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Asus Zenfone 9

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device comes with a 1727.17mm² vapor chamber for dissipating heat when doing intense gaming sessions.

In terms of cameras, it has a practical camera setup having only two lenses. The setup goes by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and is assisted by a 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens. This is an upgrade over the 64MP IMX 766 main lens on the predecessor.

The primary camera of the Zenfone 9 supports 6 Axis Gimbal stabilization support for stable videos.  On the front, it has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera for taking selfie portraits and for doing video calls.

The device packs a bigger 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. This is a 300mAh increase over the predecessor’s 4,000mAh cell. The battery will be able to be charged via a USB Type-C port at the bottom. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which also doubles up as a power key.

It has IP68 water and dust resistant rating and boasts dual stereo speakers. The device supports Hi-Res Audio, Qualcomm aptX lossless apt adaptive support. Lastly, it boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has ZenUI custom skin on top of it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 7:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 9 launched and here are its photos, specs, and price
Photo Gallery
Asus Zenfone 9 launched and here are its photos, specs, and price
Asus Zenfone 9 debuts with a compact display: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 9 debuts with a compact display: Check price, specs

Your Instagram, Facebook experience is about to change: Here's how

Apps

Your Instagram, Facebook experience is about to change: Here's how

Moto Razr 2022 appears in teaser poster confirming a bigger second screen

Mobiles

Moto Razr 2022 appears in teaser poster confirming a bigger second screen

Instagram, as we know it, is dead

Opinions

Instagram, as we know it, is dead

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Your Instagram, Facebook experience is about to change: Here's how

Moto Razr 2022 appears in teaser poster confirming a bigger second screen

Mahindra XUV700 some features removed silently, still waiting period over 22 months

Asus Zenfone 9 launch today: India time, specifications, and price

Mahindra XUV400 EV spotted on video: Key design elements leaked

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch video

Netflix tips: Top features that will help you choose what to watch

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial

Features

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial
Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999