News

Asus Zenfone 9 launch today: India time, specifications, and price

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 9 launch event today will take place globally along with a live stream for anyone to catch real-time updates.

Zenfone-9-Launch-1

Asus Zenfone 9 is likely to arrive in India as Asus 9z.

Asus Zenfone 9 launch will take place today at a global event. The Zenfone 9 will see the light of day as the successor to the Zenfone 8. This is not an India launch, in which case the Zenfone 9 will arrive as Asus 9z, much like the Asus 8z. The Taiwanese company mentioned the launch event will originally take place in Taiwan’s capital Taipei, but it will be live-streamed for anyone to catch up. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 launch date announced, may come to India as Asus 9z

Ahead of the launch, Asus shared some crucial information about the upcoming Zenfone 9. One of them is a scroll button, which will let you scroll through web pages easily. It is essentially a throwback to the additional functionality of the fingerprint sensor. On its website, Asus teased the launch with adjectives, such as “Compact Size”, hinting at a compact phone. The Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip came last year and the former was a petite phone — much like the iPhone 13 mini. This time, there could again be two phones, but if not, the Asus Zenfone 9 will arrive as the successor to the Zenfone 8. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 leaked video hints at comeback of scroll key to phones

Asus Zenfone 9 launch date and time

Asus Zenfone 9 launch event will begin at 9 pm Taipei time, which is 6.30 pm in India, on July 28. There will be a live stream of the event for anyone to catch real-time updates. There is no word on the launch plans for India yet.

Asus Zenfone 9 specifications

Asus has not confirmed the official specifications of the Zenfone 9 yet, but it accidentally posted a video to reveal perhaps the most important feature. The Asus Zenfone 9 will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which, in addition to letting you unlock the phone, will double as what the company is calling the “Smart Key.” What it would essentially do is let you scroll through articles and webpages with a slide up and down. It could be the best form of the comeback of the scroll feature on smartphones.

The rest of the Asus Zenfone 9 specifications may include a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will rock Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 25MicroSDstorage. A microSD card slot is unlikely, however.

The Asus Zenfone 9 may ship with Android 12 the company’s own skin on top. Its camera unit on the back may include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with features such as optical image stabilisation and gimbal stabilisation. The video showed a secondary camera on the phone’s back, but its graphics resolution is unclear at the moment.

There could be a 4300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support. The phone could feature a headphone jack, as well. For gamers, the Asus Zenfone 9 may sport shoulder triggers for aided gaming, blurring the lines further between the Zenfone and ROG Phone lineups.

Asus Zenfone 9 price

The Asus Zenfone 9 could cost between EUR 800 and EUR 900, which translates to roughly Rs 64,700 and Rs 72,800. The Asus Zenfone 9 is expected to arrive in different colours.

  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 5:39 PM IST

