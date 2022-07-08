comscore Asus Zenfone 9 leaked video hints at comeback of scroll key to phones
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus Zenfone 9 Leaked Video Hints At Comeback Of Scroll Key To Phones
News

Asus Zenfone 9 leaked video hints at comeback of scroll key to phones

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 9 leak has suggested there will be a smart key on the side that will let you scroll through a webpage by just sliding your thumb.

asuszenfone

Asus Zenfone 9 has leaked in a promo video that shows a smart key on the side.

Asus Zenfone 9 seems to be in development as a promo video has leaked online. The alleged video shows the upcoming Zenfone 9 in its entirety. A separate leak has meanwhile suggested what specifications you can expect from it. The Zenfone 9 will be the successor to the Zenfone 8, which arrived last year in several variants. However, the one shown in the video looks like the vanilla variant. But that is not the interesting thing about the upcoming Asus flagship.

The Zenfone 9 promo video, which Asus “accidentally” posted on its YouTube channel and then pulled, shows a rather unique side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition to letting you unlock the phone, the sensor will also double as a scroll key. Asus calls it the “smart key.” The animation in the video shows a hand swiping through a webpage with a slide of a finger along the phone’s side.

Scroll key: a gimmick?

It is the only functionality that the video confirms for the said smart key. There is a chance this key lets you make more gestures. That is because this is not the first time the fingerprint reader is assigned to perform gesture-driven tasks. For instance, the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s fingerprint sensor brings the notification drawer down with a swipe. And that is not even the only latest phone. This feature dates back to the days of the Pixel 2, whose rear-mounted fingerprint sensor let you bring down the notification shade with a swipe down. But Asus has improved the functionality for in-app navigation, such as scrolling through an article or a webpage.


For now, it seems like an intriguing way to navigate on your phone. However, whether or not it will end up being a one-off fancy that you would use once and then turn off forever is something we would know after Asus has made its pitch for the Zenfone 9. When? We do not know yet. Asus has not formally announced anything yet. But it is likely to make an announcement soon, possibly around the launch date of the next flagship.

Asus Zenfone 9 specifications have also been ousted by a credible tipster. According to Twitter user SnoopyTech, the Zenfone 9 will come with a 5.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and shoulder triggers. The shoulder triggers make for an interesting bid because, if true, this could be the first time a Zenfone device will compete with the company’s own ROG Phone in the gaming mobile phone category. And the fact that the Zenfone 9 will use the top-notch Qualcomm processor makes this a solid assumption.

Asus Zenfone 9 price

The tipster also said the Asus Zenfone 9 will cost between EUR 800 and 900, which is roughly around Rs 64,200 to Rs 72,200. The Asus Zenfone 8 was launched in India as Asus 8z for a starting price of Rs 42,999, so the leaked price is clearly higher.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 1:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) launch: From offers and price to specifications, all you need to know
Photo Gallery
Nothing Phone (1) launch: From offers and price to specifications, all you need to know
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check details here

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check details here

Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

News

Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: How to buy

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: How to buy

Twitter says over 1 million spam accounts removed each day

Apps

Twitter says over 1 million spam accounts removed each day

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Asus Zenfone 9 leaked video hints at comeback of scroll key to phones

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check details here

Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: How to buy

Twitter says over 1 million spam accounts removed each day

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999