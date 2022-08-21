Asus Zenfone 9 may launch in India this week as Asus 9z

Asus Zenfone 9 India launch may happen later this week, according to a new report. The Taiwanese company launched the Zenfone 9 originally last month in select countries, but its arrival in India was likely. In India, however, the Zenfone 9 will not sell with that name. Instead, Asus will sell the phone as 9z here. It is just a different name for the phone, but the specifications and features of the Zenfone 9 will remain the same. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 is smallest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone: Check it out in photos

YouTuber Sahil Karoul said Asus Zenfone 9 will come to India on August 23, Tuesday. Considering it is just two days away, Asus would have begun teasing the launch on social media in advance. That has not happened yet. Karoul’s last intel on the launch of Google Pixel 6a turnout out to be true, which should mean this one may also be correct. While Google chose to launch the phone without any pomp, Asus is not the one to quietly release phones. Moreover, Asus has an event planned for August 24 for likely a laptop with an OLED display. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 launch today: India time, specifications, and price

Asus Zenfone 9 aka Asus 9z price in India

The leak does not mention what the Zenfone 9 would cost in India. However, we can guess the Indian price based on the European price of the Asus Zenfone 9. In Europe, the phone starts at EUR 799. It translates to roughly Rs 64,700. To put it in perspective, the predecessor Asus 8z arrived in India for a starting price of Rs 42,999. The projected ballpark, however, may be slightly less than the translated price of Rs 64,700.

Asus Zenfone 9 aka Asus 9z specifications

The Asus Zenfone 9 was launched in international markets, so we are well aware of the specifications. Unless the company decided to make major changes to the phone specifications — which is highly unlikely — the following are the specifications you can expect.

Display: The phone comes with a 5.9-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Zenfone 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor.

RAM & Storage: You get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Cameras: On the back of the Zenfone 9, you get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and is assisted by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens. For selfies, you have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera inside the punch-hole.

Battery: The Zenfone 9 has a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The charger comes bundled in the box.