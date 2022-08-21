comscore Asus Zenfone 9 may launch in India this week as Asus 9z
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus Zenfone 9 May Launch In India This Week As Asus 9z
News

Asus Zenfone 9 may launch in India this week as Asus 9z

Mobiles

In India, the Zenfone 9 will not sell with that name. Instead, Asus will sell the phone as the Asus 9z here but with the same specifications.

Asus Zenfone 9

Asus Zenfone 9 may arrive in India as Asus 9z.

Asus Zenfone 9 India launch may happen later this week, according to a new report. The Taiwanese company launched the Zenfone 9 originally last month in select countries, but its arrival in India was likely. In India, however, the Zenfone 9 will not sell with that name. Instead, Asus will sell the phone as 9z here. It is just a different name for the phone, but the specifications and features of the Zenfone 9 will remain the same. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 is smallest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone: Check it out in photos

YouTuber Sahil Karoul said Asus Zenfone 9 will come to India on August 23, Tuesday. Considering it is just two days away, Asus would have begun teasing the launch on social media in advance. That has not happened yet. Karoul’s last intel on the launch of Google Pixel 6a turnout out to be true, which should mean this one may also be correct. While Google chose to launch the phone without any pomp, Asus is not the one to quietly release phones. Moreover, Asus has an event planned for August 24 for likely a laptop with an OLED display. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 9 launch today: India time, specifications, and price

Asus Zenfone 9 aka Asus 9z price in India

The leak does not mention what the Zenfone 9 would cost in India. However, we can guess the Indian price based on the European price of the Asus Zenfone 9. In Europe, the phone starts at EUR 799. It translates to roughly Rs 64,700. To put it in perspective, the predecessor Asus 8z arrived in India for a starting price of Rs 42,999. The projected ballpark, however, may be slightly less than the translated price of Rs 64,700.

Asus Zenfone 9 aka Asus 9z specifications

The Asus Zenfone 9 was launched in international markets, so we are well aware of the specifications. Unless the company decided to make major changes to the phone specifications — which is highly unlikely — the following are the specifications you can expect.

Display: The phone comes with a 5.9-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Zenfone 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor.

RAM & Storage: You get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Cameras: On the back of the Zenfone 9, you get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and is assisted by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens. For selfies, you have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera inside the punch-hole.

Battery: The Zenfone 9 has a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The charger comes bundled in the box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 21, 2022 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 shouldn't be on your mind, says Carl Pei
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 shouldn't be on your mind, says Carl Pei
Twitter cuts employee bonus to half as global economic crisis deepens

News

Twitter cuts employee bonus to half as global economic crisis deepens

China-sponsored hackers targeted Indian govt, NGOs in spoofing attack

News

China-sponsored hackers targeted Indian govt, NGOs in spoofing attack

Fake instant loan apps gang that extorted Rs 500 crore busted in Delhi

Apps

Fake instant loan apps gang that extorted Rs 500 crore busted in Delhi

Beware Google Chrome users! Indian government has a warning for you

News

Beware Google Chrome users! Indian government has a warning for you

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Asus Zenfone 9 may launch in India this week as Asus 9z

Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 shouldn't be on your mind, says Carl Pei

Twitter cuts employee bonus to half as global economic crisis deepens

China-sponsored hackers targeted Indian govt, NGOs in spoofing attack

Fake instant loan apps gang that extorted Rs 500 crore busted in Delhi

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999