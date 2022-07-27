comscore Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Here's how to watch the launch event
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus Zenfone 9 Will Launch Tomorrow Heres What To Expect
News

Asus Zenfone 9 will launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

Asus will take wraps off the Zenfone 9 compact flagship smartphone tomorrow. Here's what you can expect from tomorrow's launch event.

Asus Zenfone 9

Image: Asus

Asus Zenfone 9 will debut tomorrow i.e. July 28 in multiple markets including India. The smartphone will succeed the Zenfone 8 or 8z. In this story, let’s take a look at all the details we learned so far about the smartphone. Also Read - ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India

How to watch Asus Zenfone 9 launch event

The Asus Zenfone 9 will launch on July 28 at 6:30 PM IST. It will be a live launch event and we are expected to see the Zenfone 9 compact flagship smartphone. To watch the live stream, you can click here to head to Youtube, or directly watch the live stream below. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6, 6 Pro launch with SD8+ Gen 1, up to 18GB of RAM, and programmable display

Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 9 will be the company’s next compact flagship smartphone in India. The device will succeed the Asus 8z, which was launched back in March in India. The Zenfone 9 is said to come with a compact 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. In India, we expect it to come in lower RAM and storage options to keep the price competitive.

The smartphone will feature a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. To recall, the predecessor was launched with a 64MP + 12MP setup, however, the main sensor was an IMX686 lens. The IMX766 sensor will be an upgrade. On the front, it will have a 12MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

As for the battery, it will pack a 4,300mAh cell with support for 30W fast charging. This will be an upgrade over the 4,000mAh battery in the predecessor. It will run on the Android 12 OS out of the box with ZenUI custom skin on top of it.

Asus Zenfone 9 Price, colors

The Zenfone 9/Asus 9z is tipped to be priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,770) for the 16GB + 256GB variant, but in India, we expect it to come at a lower price. The device will be available in Moonlight White, Midnight Black, Starry Blue, and Sunset Red colors.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 3:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Swiggy One membership price will increase next month
Apps
Swiggy One membership price will increase next month
Samsung announces a new 'Buy now, Pay later' option for buyers: Know details

Deals

Samsung announces a new 'Buy now, Pay later' option for buyers: Know details

Google Maps launches Street View in 10 Indian cities: Check complete list

Apps

Google Maps launches Street View in 10 Indian cities: Check complete list

Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Details here

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Details here

Black Panther game could be in development

Gaming

Black Panther game could be in development

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, price

Swiggy One membership price will increase next month

Samsung announces a new 'Buy now, Pay later' option for buyers: Know details

Google Maps launches Street View in 10 Indian cities: Check complete list

Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Details here

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999