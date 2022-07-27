Asus Zenfone 9 will debut tomorrow i.e. July 28 in multiple markets including India. The smartphone will succeed the Zenfone 8 or 8z. In this story, let’s take a look at all the details we learned so far about the smartphone. Also Read - ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India

How to watch Asus Zenfone 9 launch event

The Asus Zenfone 9 will launch on July 28 at 6:30 PM IST. It will be a live launch event and we are expected to see the Zenfone 9 compact flagship smartphone. To watch the live stream, you can click here to head to Youtube, or directly watch the live stream below. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6, 6 Pro launch with SD8+ Gen 1, up to 18GB of RAM, and programmable display

Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 9 will be the company’s next compact flagship smartphone in India. The device will succeed the Asus 8z, which was launched back in March in India. The Zenfone 9 is said to come with a compact 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. In India, we expect it to come in lower RAM and storage options to keep the price competitive.

The smartphone will feature a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. To recall, the predecessor was launched with a 64MP + 12MP setup, however, the main sensor was an IMX686 lens. The IMX766 sensor will be an upgrade. On the front, it will have a 12MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

As for the battery, it will pack a 4,300mAh cell with support for 30W fast charging. This will be an upgrade over the 4,000mAh battery in the predecessor. It will run on the Android 12 OS out of the box with ZenUI custom skin on top of it.

Asus Zenfone 9 Price, colors

The Zenfone 9/Asus 9z is tipped to be priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,770) for the 16GB + 256GB variant, but in India, we expect it to come at a lower price. The device will be available in Moonlight White, Midnight Black, Starry Blue, and Sunset Red colors.