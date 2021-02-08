comscore Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?
Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this spark off a class of affordable super compact phones?

Asus could be working on a compact version of its flagship ZenFone series phones. No details are out yet but speculations have already gone beyond wild.

Asus Zenfone 6

Representative Image: Asus 6z

The iPhone 12 mini sparked off interest back into the forgotten class of superpowered compact smartphones last year. Despite reports of Apple planning to discontinue it owing to poor sales, it certainly got a niche category of compact phone seekers interested. It was only a matter of time before we heard Android phone makers pull of something similar. Guess what? Asus is rumored to be working on a compact version of its flagship ZenFone series of smartphones. Also Read - Top five basic laptops for students and casual users under Rs 45,000

Based on a report from DigiTimes, Asus is apparently working on a compact version of its ZenFone series phones No technical specifications are out yet and there’s no idea on when we could get to see this compact smartphone. Based on speculations, Asus could pull off an Apple by cramming some high-end specifications into a compact form factor. Hence, chances of seeing a compact Asus phone with a premium Snapdragon 888 chip are high. Also Read - Top 5 affordable laptops for basic video editing/casual gaming

But then, the last ZenFone model Asus launched in India was the Asus 6z back in 2019 and ever since then, the ROG Phone series is the only one in its smartphone category. Also Read - Acer Aspire 5, Lenovo V14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more: Laptops under Rs 40,000

Asus ZenFone Mini specifications could be maxed out

With the ZenFone Mini, there are multiple ways Asus could take. It could go for an iPhone 12 mini recreation, i.e. make a compact phone with the Snapdragon 888. On the other hand, Asus could also prefer taking a new route by using slightly less capable specifications and do cost-cutting measures to hit very low pricing.

asus, asus 6z

Representative Image: Asus 6z

Currently, we don’t know what the next ZenFone flagship may offer. It remains to be seen whether Asus decides to go ahead with its signature Flip Camera setup, or adopt a simpler one like all other phones. The ZenFone Mini could obviously then have a conventional camera setup, possibly derived from the aging ROG Phone 3.

Given that a lot of manufacturers are currently relying on the Snapdragon 870 chipset, Asus could use the same to keep the costs relatively low. The Snapdragon 870 offer comparable performance to last year’s Snapdragon 865 chip, with exception of a boosted performance core. On paper, it may sound weak but there’s nothing in the world of Android that can take a toll on the Snapdragon 865 just yet.

Hence, the ZenFone Mini could be a mini powerhouse for not a lot of money, similar to the iPhone SE 2020. Based on past Asus launches, we could see the company opt for an LCD display to keep the price down. It could also stuff a 5000mAh battery and possibly the same 64-megapixel Sony camera sensor from the current ROG Phone 3 and ZenFone 7 Pro.

Do note that it is too early to believe in such speculations and hence, you should take it with a pinch of salt. The current bunch of leaks and rumors have mentioned Asus rushing its ROG Phone 5 launch earlier this year and hence, the company might be focusing all its efforts on it right now.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2021 1:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 8, 2021 1:44 PM IST

