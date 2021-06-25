comscore Bad news for Galaxy S21 FE fans: Samsung may launch it in select regions
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Bad news for Galaxy S21 FE fans: Samsung may only launch it in select markets
News

Bad news for Galaxy S21 FE fans: Samsung may only launch it in select markets

Mobiles

The Galaxy S21 FE is now reported to launch in select markets by October 2021. The phone will initially come to US and Europe.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Image: Evan Blass

It seems that the global chip shortage has affected Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy S21 FE. Based on latest reports, the Galaxy S21 FE isn’t coming to all markets initially. The launch is said to be delayed from August to October and some of Samsung’s key markets are going to miss it. This comes after rumours of Samsung deciding to axe the S21 FE’s production totally. Also Read - Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 official teasers from Samsung leak

The Galaxy S21 FE is now expected to hit the markets in October 2021 instead of August 2021. The smartphone will initially be available in the US and European markets only, with Samsung yet to confirm plans for other markets. Buyers in Japan and South Korea may miss out on the Galaxy S21 FE entirely. There is nothing regarding plans for an India launch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 in pics: First look at the Redmi Note 10S competitor

Galaxy S21 FE to see limited and delayed launch

The Galaxy S21 FE was expected to be Samsung’s answer to the likes of the OnePlus 9 and iQOO 7 Legend. Previous leaks had revealed a lot about this phone, including its choice of chipset and the design. Similar to the US version of the Galaxy S21, the S21 FE is expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, not the Exynos alternative. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch Active4 leaked renders show fresh design, flatter display

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Source: Evan Blass

The phone is also expected to share its display with the Galaxy S21 Plus but the rest of the elements are all watered down to save on costs. Hence, unlike the metal and glass/plastic combo on the S21 series, the FE version will go for a plastic unibody design. However, it will resemble the S21 with its raised camera hump that fuses into the frame.

Apart from the usual black and white colour variants, Samsung is also coming up with Green and Purple colour variants of the S21 FE. The phone is also expected to get support for 25W fast charging solution, which is among the fastest ones you can get on a Samsung device. What remains to be seen is whether this phone ends up coming to India at some point in the future, given that Samsung faces a lot of competition here.

Recently, Samsung launched the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE in India that uses the Snapdragon 865 chip. Starting at Rs 47,999, the S20 FE 5G offers wireless charging, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, and a some good cameras.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 25, 2021 2:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bad news for Galaxy S21 FE fans: Samsung may launch it in select regions

Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 official teasers from Samsung leak

When and How to get Android apps coming to next-gen Windows 11 OS

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water brings back Ghost on June 29

Nothing ear (1) to be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India

Jio-Google partnership: From JioPhone Next to new 5G collaboration and more

Realme Narzo 30 5G first impressions: Here s some more 5G bling

Mi 11 Lite first impressions: That light-weight, gorgeous thing!

E-commerce rules draft dos and dont s: No more flash sales on phones, other goods and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G first impressions: All about flamboyance

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Budget camera phone under 10000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000 in 2021
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Windows 11 में मिलेंगे ये 11 नए फीचर्स, जानें क्या है खास?

Mi TV Webcam भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में दिए गए कई अच्छे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Micromax ln 2b और Micromax ln 2c फोन्स जल्द हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, Geekbench लिस्टिंग में सामने आए खास स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Instagram ऐप के डेस्कटॉप वर्जन से पोस्ट कर पाएंगे फोटो और वीडियो, एडिट करने का भी मिलेगा ऑप्शन

Poco X3 GT जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

JioPhone Next developed by Reliance Jio and Google announced; will launch on September 10

News

JioPhone Next developed by Reliance Jio and Google announced; will launch on September 10
Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale

News

Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions
Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance

Hands On

Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance

News

Bad news for Galaxy S21 FE fans: Samsung may launch it in select regions
Mobiles
Bad news for Galaxy S21 FE fans: Samsung may launch it in select regions
Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 official teasers from Samsung leak

Mobiles

Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 official teasers from Samsung leak
When and How to get Android apps coming to next-gen Windows 11 OS

News

When and How to get Android apps coming to next-gen Windows 11 OS
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water brings back Ghost on June 29

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water brings back Ghost on June 29
Nothing ear (1) to be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India

Wearables

Nothing ear (1) to be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers