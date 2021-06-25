Bad news for Galaxy S21 FE fans: Samsung may launch it in select regions

It seems that the global chip shortage has affected Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy S21 FE. Based on latest reports, the Galaxy S21 FE isn’t coming to all markets initially. The launch is said to be delayed from August to October and some of Samsung’s key markets are going to miss it. This comes after rumours of Samsung deciding to axe the S21 FE’s production totally. Also Read - Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 official teasers from Samsung leak

The Galaxy S21 FE is now expected to hit the markets in October 2021 instead of August 2021. The smartphone will initially be available in the US and European markets only, with Samsung yet to confirm plans for other markets. Buyers in Japan and South Korea may miss out on the Galaxy S21 FE entirely. There is nothing regarding plans for an India launch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 in pics: First look at the Redmi Note 10S competitor

Galaxy S21 FE to see limited and delayed launch

The Galaxy S21 FE was expected to be Samsung’s answer to the likes of the OnePlus 9 and iQOO 7 Legend. Previous leaks had revealed a lot about this phone, including its choice of chipset and the design. Similar to the US version of the Galaxy S21, the S21 FE is expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, not the Exynos alternative. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch Active4 leaked renders show fresh design, flatter display

The phone is also expected to share its display with the Galaxy S21 Plus but the rest of the elements are all watered down to save on costs. Hence, unlike the metal and glass/plastic combo on the S21 series, the FE version will go for a plastic unibody design. However, it will resemble the S21 with its raised camera hump that fuses into the frame.

Apart from the usual black and white colour variants, Samsung is also coming up with Green and Purple colour variants of the S21 FE. The phone is also expected to get support for 25W fast charging solution, which is among the fastest ones you can get on a Samsung device. What remains to be seen is whether this phone ends up coming to India at some point in the future, given that Samsung faces a lot of competition here.

Recently, Samsung launched the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE in India that uses the Snapdragon 865 chip. Starting at Rs 47,999, the S20 FE 5G offers wireless charging, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, and a some good cameras.