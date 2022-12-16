comscore BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category
BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

BGR hosted its annual Tech Excellence Awards in India today. Check out the list of winners here.

  • BGR hosted Tech Excellence Awards 2022 in India today.
  • MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhran delivered the keynote at the Award ceremony.
  • At the event, BGR felicitated tech brands for their contributions in the smartphone segment.
The third edition of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards second edition has officially kicked off, seeing the enthusiasm from across the tech fraternity. The event started with an insightful session on 5G: Unlocking next-gen India. Later, the winners in the smartphone segment were announced. If you have been waiting to find out who has won across different categories in the segment, your wait ends here. Below is the winner announcement in the smartphone category. Also Read - BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

Let’s take a look at all the nominations and winners in the smartphone category. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Paytm bags best payment app, Boat gets best indigenous brand of the year

Best innovation in smartphones (nominations) Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Xiaomi OLED Vision TV becomes the 'Best Smart TV of the year'

Nothing Phone (1)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
OnePlus 10R
Realme GT Neo 3
Winner: Nothing Phone (1)

Best camera smartphone of the year (nominations)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Google Pixel 7 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
Vivo X80 Pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Winner: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Best flagship smartphone of the year (nominations)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Google Pixel 7 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
Vivo X80 Pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Most promising budget 5G smartphone of the year (nominations)

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
Realme 9 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G
Oppo K10 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G
Winner: Redmi Note 11T 5G

Most promising smartphone brand of the year (nominations)

Xiaomi
Realme
Samsung
Oppo
Infinix
OnePlus
Winner: Xiaomi

Going forward we also have a power-packed panel to discuss on Making of AtmaNirbhar Bharat through Digital Revolution and winners’ announcements around hearable/wearables, tablets/laptops, and more.

Stay tuned for more updates from the event!

  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 9:30 PM IST
