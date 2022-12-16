BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

The third edition of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards second edition has officially kicked off, seeing the enthusiasm from across the tech fraternity. The event started with an insightful session on 5G: Unlocking next-gen India. Later, the winners in the smartphone segment were announced. If you have been waiting to find out who has won across different categories in the segment, your wait ends here. Below is the winner announcement in the smartphone category. Also Read - BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

Let's take a look at all the nominations and winners in the smartphone category.

Best innovation in smartphones (nominations)

Nothing Phone (1)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

OnePlus 10R

Realme GT Neo 3

Winner: Nothing Phone (1)

Best camera smartphone of the year (nominations)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Pixel 7 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Best flagship smartphone of the year (nominations)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Google Pixel 7 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Most promising budget 5G smartphone of the year (nominations)

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Realme 9 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Oppo K10 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Winner: Redmi Note 11T 5G

Most promising smartphone brand of the year (nominations)

Xiaomi

Realme

Samsung

Oppo

Infinix

OnePlus

Winner: Xiaomi

Going forward we also have a power-packed panel to discuss on Making of AtmaNirbhar Bharat through Digital Revolution and winners’ announcements around hearable/wearables, tablets/laptops, and more.

Stay tuned for more updates from the event!