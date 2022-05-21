comscore Microsoft founder Bill Gates uses a foldable phone but it's not Microsoft's Surface Duo
News

Bill Gates uses a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead of Microsoft Surface Duo: Here's why

Mobiles

Bill Gates explained that the size of the Fold's display means he can get away with using it as a "portable PC" and nothing else.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates uses a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead of Microsoft Surface Duo: Here's why

Instead of a Microsoft Surface Duo, the tech giant’s founder Bill Gates has revealed he uses Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 as his daily smartphone. During a Reddit AMA this week, Gates finally confirmed which smartphone he uses, 9To5Google reported. Also Read - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to 'nearly double' the budget for its employee salaries to retain them

As per the report, it comes as no surprise that Gates uses an Android device, as he has said a few times in the past, as far back as 2017, that he uses Android. Also Read - Microsoft Teams tips and trick: Top features to make hybrid working easier

Gates explained that the size of the Fold’s display means he can get away with using it as a “portable PC” and nothing else. He likely uses a Samsung phone, too, just because Samsung’s tight partnership with Microsoft allows the company’s various devices to integrate extremely well with Windows, the report said. Also Read - Microsoft might introduce an Xbox TV streaming device and app next year

In the past, Gates has been happy to talk about how he uses an Android phone over Apple’s iPhone, but this is the first time he’s been specific about the exact model he prefers to use.

In 2021, during an interview on Clubhouse, he also brought up that some Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software, as well as that Android, is more flexible compared to iOS and that he wants “to keep track of everything”.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appeared with the same design as the Z Fold 3. But, the rear is slightly different. Instead of having a protruded camera island, as seen on the Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 has no protrusion at all. This is similar to the currently available Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Previous rumors have revealed some of the specs of the foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with an improved camera. The device is expected to come with a 108MP main lens, an ultra-wide lens, and lastly a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. This zooming capability will be an upgrade over the Z Fold 3’s 2x optical zoom.

The foldable phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and pack a 4,440mAh battery. It will have 25W fast charging support.

 

(With inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: May 21, 2022 10:51 AM IST

