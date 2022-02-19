Apple is easily one of the most easily recognizable brands in the world. The company has been gaining momentum since the launch of the very first iPhone. Vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger, has revealed why the company is so popular. Apple is also the Hathaway’s biggest stock holding. Also Read - How to scan a document and turn it into a PDF file on iPhone without using third-party app

Charlie Munger, in an interview with Yahoo Finance, shared his opinion on the American smartphone maker. He claimed that Apple iPhone buyers love their smartphones so much that they would agree to sacrifice their arm before parting with the device. During the interview he also explained why Apple is as successful as it is.

Munger said, "I judge the strength of the company based on how much the customers love it, [and] I've got zillions of friends who they'd almost part with their right arm before they'd part with their iPhone. That's a hugely powerful position to be in."

He further explained that Apple is in this position because of the management of the company. He said, “I think it’s ungodly well-managed.”

Apple has managed to keep climbing the sales ladder, despite the pandemic and the following semiconductor crisis. For this year Apple seems to have planned an interesting line-up of devices.

Apple’s plans for 2022 and future

The company will be conducting the Spring event where they might launch the new 5G enabled iPhone SE. Along with the new iPhone SE, Apple might also launch the new iPad Air 5 three new Macs at the event in March. The details and the launch event are yet to be confirmed by the company.

After the introduction of Apple Watch in 2015, Apple hasn’t entered any new product segment. However, that may change this year. The company is expected to launch a new virtual reality/augmented reality headset in 2022.

The company is also bullish on the electric vehicle segment. Numerous reports have pointed to a new Apple electric car. However, the unveiling might not happen anytime before 2025. The company has hired some of the top talent in the field of automobiles to realize the dream of an Apple Car.