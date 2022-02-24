Black Shark launched Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro smartphones in China in March last year. In addition, the Shark 4 made its global debut a few months after its launch in China. Now, almost a year after the launch, the Pro variant is finally making its way into the global markets. The company has finally unveiled the Black Shark 4 Pro variant globally. Also Read - Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 with 144Hz display, 120W fast charge launched: Price, specs

Price

The handset comes in two configurations, including 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The base variant of the device is priced at $580 (approximately Rs 43,000). Whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant of the smartphone costs $680 (approximately Rs. 50,000). It is available for purchase through the company's official website.

Specifications

The recently launched smartphone is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 along with Adreno 660 GPU. Additionally, the company has given Qualcomm’s X60 5G model for connectivity. It has LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage and runs on JoyUI 12.5 skin based on Android 11.

Black Shark 4 Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED display. The resolution of the display of this phone is 2400 × 1080 pixels, and the aspect ratio is 20: 9. Along with this, the refresh rate of the display is 144Hz. The display’s maximum brightness is 1300 nits and is HDR 10+ certified. You will also get an in-display fingerprint scanner on the phone.

As far as camera features are concerned, the Black Shark 4 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup and LED flash housing a 64MP primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120° field of view and f/2.4 aperture. Additionally, there is also a 5MP macro lens on the 4 Pro with an f/2.4 aperture. The tech giant has given a 20MP front shooter for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery unit and supports 120W fast charging. It has Type-C charging port, dedicated gaming trigger, 1 3.5mm audio jack, and dual speaker setup. In terms of connectivity, it offers dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6 802.11 axes, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. It measures 163.83×76.35×9.9 mm in total and weighs 220 grams.