Black Shark 4 to launch on March 23: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi backed Black Shark has confirmed the launch date of its next gaming-centric smartphone, the Black Shark 4. The company via a Weibo post has revealed the launch date poster of the Black Shark 4 series, which confirms that the device will be launching in China on March 23 at 3 PM local time, which converts to 12:30 PM IST. Apart from this, a new report states that the Black Shark 4 Pro will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

The launch date poster does not reveal any specifications of the smartphone. The company has also not revealed when the upcoming smartphone will be made available in international markets including India. To recall, the Black Shark 2 was launched in India back in 2019, after which the company did not launch any smartphone in the country.

Black Shark 4 leaks

Recently Black Shark KRS-A0, which is believed to be the Black Shark 4 Pro was spotted on the Google Play Console, TENAA and 3C. The device listings state that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Another model with model number PSR-A0 was also spotted on the same platforms powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, this is believed to be the Black Shark 4.

Black Shar 4 and 4 Pro are expected to sport a 6.67-inch display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The vanilla variant might come with a Full HD+ resolution, whereas, the Pro variant might feature a Quad HD+ resolution.

Both the devices are expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is also expected to come with up to 18GB of RAM to rival the recently launched Red Magic 6 Pro and the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate edition.

The Black Shark 4 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera setup. Now a reliable tipster from China stated that the Black Shark 4 Pro will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, whereas, the Black Shark 4 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel or a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Both devices will run Google’s Android 11 operating system.