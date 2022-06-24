We all a creatures of habits. While some stick to the old worn out shirt or a pair of faded denims from the yesteryears, others keep holding on to their old iPhones a little longer than they should be. And as it turns out, even the mighty Captain America aka Chris Evans isn’t immune to this worldly habit of sticking to the old and familiar. Also Read - Patna High Court issues tender to buy iPhone 13 Pro for all judges

Evans recently shared a post on his official Instagram handle wherein he bids adieu to his old iPhone 6s to upgrade to a new iPhone model. "RIP iPhone 6s…We had a good run. I'll miss your home button," Evans wrote in a post giving a touching tribute to the seven-year-old device.

While Cap admits to missing his iPhone 6s, he also talks about the things that he wouldn't miss in his old and now retired iPhone. "I won't miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes," he wrote in the post.

“It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal,” he added.

Notably, Evans’ iPhone 6s supports the latest version of iOS. However, that will change in the fall this year when Apple will release the iOS 16 (alongside the iPhone 14) as it will not support older iPhone models. The list includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Thankfully, Captain America seems to be upgrading to the newest iPhone model available in the market right now, that is, the iPhone 13, which will support iOS 16 and newer iOS versions in the years to come. That will change a few months from now when Apple launches the iPhone 14 series. But that isn’t expected to bother Steve Rogers at all given his upgrade habits. For all we know, we could see a similar post from him seven years from know when he is upgrading to iPhone 20 may be. Till then, us earthly folks will swoon over the upcoming iPhone models in the years to come.