News

Nothing to host a virtual event on March 23 to announce product roadmap of this year

Mobiles

It is expected that Nothing will launch its first smartphone at the upcoming March event. In a leaked image, Carl Pei was allegedly showing off the said smartphone to Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm’s CEO.

nothing carl pei

The London-based consumer tech company, Nothing, has announced to host a virtual event called “The Trust” on March 23 at 7:30 pm IST. As per the company, interested attendees can RSVP via their website: nothing.tech. At the event, the company will announce its product roadmap for the year 2022. Also Read - Carl pei photographed showing Nothing phone to Qualcomm CEO

Nothing has also announced a new $70 million funding round. Company CEO Carl Pei says that this move will give the company “the fuel to realize the next phase of our vision of a seamless digital future”. Also Read - Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch a smartphone next month?

It is expected that Nothing will launch its first smartphone at the upcoming March event. In a leaked image, Carl Pei was allegedly showing off the said smartphone to Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm’s CEO. Notably, you can see a Snapdragon logo on the Nothing virtual event registration microsite.

Although, no details about the smartphone are available at the moment, but we can expect the same design technology and transparent elements in the smartphone, just like Nothing ear 1. During an interview in July last year, Pei said that “we have a lot of products in the pipeline. Earlier this year, we did a community crowdfunding round where we allocated $1.5 million to our community.”

The company launched its first product in August 2021. According to the official statement, “Nothing released its first product, ear (1), carbon-neutral true wireless earbuds in August 2021, shipping over 400,000 units. It is the first step in a promised series of seamlessly connected products, defined by iconic design.”

  • Published Date: March 10, 2022 10:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 10, 2022 10:57 AM IST

