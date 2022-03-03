comscore Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch a smartphone next month?
Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch a smartphone next month?

Report suggests, Nothing has shown off a prototype of the device in meetings with several key executives from the industry at this week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona

  • Published: March 3, 2022 11:04 AM IST
Carl Pei headed Nothing Technologies will reportedly launch its first ever smartphone next month. An IANS report suggests that the company has been working on a smartphone for over a year. The company hasn’t revealed any details about the upcoming Nothing smartphone yet. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

As per a report coming from TechCrunch, Nothing has shown off a prototype of the device in meetings with several key executives from the industry at this week’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona, as per a source close to the company. The publication claims that it has viewed a photo of one such meeting Pei had with Qualcomm’s chief executive. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 Carbon Neutral Black edition launched, can be bought using crypto

While the details related to the Nothing smartphone are slim, rumours and leaks suggest that the device will sport “a similar design language and “elements of transparency” seen in Nothing’s first product”. Also Read - Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

Released in 2021, the earbuds have shipped 400,000 units as of late January, according to the London-based hardware startup.

In an interview with TechCrunch last July, Pei noted that the company had several different devices on its roadmap, prior to teasing out the earbuds. “We have a lot of products in the pipeline. Earlier this year, we did a community crowdfunding round where we allocated $1.5 million to our community,” Pei was quoted as saying by the website.

(IANS report)

Best Sellers