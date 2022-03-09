Nothing Phone prototype appears online: Check details

Nothing Technology Limited, the consumer tech brand from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is reportedly working on a new smartphone for over a year. The phone can be found in March or early April. If the leaked report is believed, then the Nothing smartphone can be offered in a transparent design like the Nothing earbuds. Not many details are available about the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch a smartphone next month?

To recall, the tech giant recently launched Nothing Ear 1, which is appreciated for its unique design, performance, and several other exciting features.

A source close to the company said the entrepreneur showed off a device prototype in a meeting with several leading industry executives at Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona. Tipster Evan Blass (evleaks) posted an alleged image in which Carl Pei is seen holding a smartphone that could be an upcoming Nothing smartphone. Pei is showing off the phone to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

However, no details are available about the smartphone. But we can expect the same designing technology and transparency elements in the smartphone, just like Nothing ear 1. During an interview in July last year, Pei said that “we have a lot of products in the pipeline. Earlier this year, we did a community crowdfunding round where we allocated $1.5 million to our community.”

In addition, some concept images of the phone revealed a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to run on the Android operating system.

There is no information available about the Indian pricing of the Nothing smartphone. But looking at the past record, the first smartphone from Carl Pei is to offer the flagship killer smartphone at mid and premium prices.