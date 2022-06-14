comscore Govt employees allowed to use computer purchase allowance to buy iPads
News

Central govt employees can now buy iPads using computer purchase allowance: Check details

Mobiles

The department had in October 2016 amended the rules according to which all government employees were made eligible for personal computer advance of Rs 50,000 or actual price of the personal computer, whichever is lower.

The government has allowed its employees to purchase iPads by availing computer advance. In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry said it has received requests seeking clarification on whether iPad comes under the definition of personal computer for the purpose of grant of computer advance. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Best gifts for techie and not-so-techie dads

“It has been decided that an official can also purchase an iPad by availing computer advance subject to other conditions…,” the department said. Also Read - Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticises Apple for ‘intentionally crippling’ web apps on iOS

The department had in October 2016 amended the rules according to which all government employees were made eligible for personal computer advance of Rs 50,000 or actual price of the personal computer, whichever is lower. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series might come with the biggest selfie camera update with autofocus

India’s tablet market grew 68 percent year-on-year (YoY), while 4G tablets recorded a sequential growth of 74 percent YoY, claims new insights from CMR’s Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q1 2022. Shipment of tablets with 8 inches display constituted 26 percent of the overall shipments in the Indian market. On the other hand, tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 61 percent of the shipments.

Apple maintained the second position for Q1 2022 with a 22 percent market share. Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) had a 45 percent market share, followed by iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi) at 11 percent share in the tablet market. Apple shipments recorded a remarkable 31 percent YoY growth in Q1 2022.

Samsung was placed in the third position on the market leaderboard with a 22 percent market share. Samsung launched 5G and 4G Tablets in Q1 2022, including the Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi + LTE, Galaxy Tab S8 WiFi + 5G, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus WiFi + 5G, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra WiFi + 5G. Samsung shipments recorded a remarkable 81 percent YoY growth in Q1 2022.

PTI

  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 6:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 14, 2022 6:21 PM IST

