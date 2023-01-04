CES 2023: Apple MagSafe capabilities are coming to Android phones

Much before Apple began offering its wireless charging technology on iPhones, Android phones relied majorly on the Qi standard for several years. Qi wireless charging has, thus, become mainstream for high-end Android phones. But when Apple introduced an upgraded MagSafe wireless charging standard for its iPhones, people were amused by what else wireless charging could do, leaving room for Qi to improve. That improvement will finally come through. Also Read - Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500: Check availability in India

At the CES 2023, the Wireless Power Consortium has announced Qi2, the next version of the Qi wireless charging technology, incorporating features of Apple’s MagSafe. Set to launch later this year, the new Qi2 will feature a magnetic capability that would help devices align with the charging pad — much like how MagSafe works for iPhones and other Apple products. Also Read - Apple's MagSafe technology in iPhone 12 series could offer reverse wireless charging

Apple launched the new MagSafe wireless charging technology with the iPhone 12, allowing the devices to charge with precision with the help of magnetic alignment capabilities. The MagSafe uses a ring of magnets to align the charger with the wireless charging receptor on the back of an iPhone, ensuring the most efficient charging. The Qi2, according to the consortium, will use a similar technology called the Magnetic Power Profile to ensure efficient charging on supported phones.

Since the new Magnetic Power Profile is based on the Apple’s MagSafe standard and was developed by Apple and other members of the WPC, it will sort of ensure a magentic wireless charging for Android phones similar to that on the iPhone. “Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile will ensure that phones or other rechargeable battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with charging devices, thus providing improved energy efficiency and faster charging,” WPC said.

The existing Qi wireless charging supported charging pads and devices cannot stick to each other magnetically, so a slight move away from the exact charging area results in the loss of power. There are several third-party cases that work like MagSafe to ensure efficient wireless charging, but native support will be the foolproof solution to the current situation of wireless charging for non-Apple devices.

The WPC also said that the new Qi2 wireless charging standard could open wireless charging to new form factors. Essentially, the consortium is hinting that devices and chargers without a flat surface will be able to utilise the Magnetic Power Profile feature that is not possible currently. But it is unclear when the first smartphones or chargers with the Qi2 standard will arrive even though WPC hopes for a release of such devices sometime later this year.