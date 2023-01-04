comscore CES 2023: Apple MagSafe capabilities are coming to Android phones
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Ces 2023 Apple Magsafe Capabilities Are Coming To Android Phones
News

CES 2023: Apple MagSafe capabilities are coming to Android phones

Mobiles

At the CES 2023, the Wireless Power Consortium announced Qi2, the next version of the Qi wireless charging technology

qiwireless

Representational image

Much before Apple began offering its wireless charging technology on iPhones, Android phones relied majorly on the Qi standard for several years. Qi wireless charging has, thus, become mainstream for high-end Android phones. But when Apple introduced an upgraded MagSafe wireless charging standard for its iPhones, people were amused by what else wireless charging could do, leaving room for Qi to improve. That improvement will finally come through. Also Read - Apple launches AirPods 3rd generation at Rs 18,500: Check availability in India

At the CES 2023, the Wireless Power Consortium has announced Qi2, the next version of the Qi wireless charging technology, incorporating features of Apple’s MagSafe. Set to launch later this year, the new Qi2 will feature a magnetic capability that would help devices align with the charging pad — much like how MagSafe works for iPhones and other Apple products. Also Read - Apple's MagSafe technology in iPhone 12 series could offer reverse wireless charging

Apple launched the new MagSafe wireless charging technology with the iPhone 12, allowing the devices to charge with precision with the help of magnetic alignment capabilities. The MagSafe uses a ring of magnets to align the charger with the wireless charging receptor on the back of an iPhone, ensuring the most efficient charging. The Qi2, according to the consortium, will use a similar technology called the Magnetic Power Profile to ensure efficient charging on supported phones.

Since the new Magnetic Power Profile is based on the Apple’s MagSafe standard and was developed by Apple and other members of the WPC, it will sort of ensure a magentic wireless charging for Android phones similar to that on the iPhone. “Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile will ensure that phones or other rechargeable battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with charging devices, thus providing improved energy efficiency and faster charging,” WPC said.

The existing Qi wireless charging supported charging pads and devices cannot stick to each other magnetically, so a slight move away from the exact charging area results in the loss of power. There are several third-party cases that work like MagSafe to ensure efficient wireless charging, but native support will be the foolproof solution to the current situation of wireless charging for non-Apple devices.

The WPC also said that the new Qi2 wireless charging standard could open wireless charging to new form factors. Essentially, the consortium is hinting that devices and chargers without a flat surface will be able to utilise the Magnetic Power Profile feature that is not possible currently. But it is unclear when the first smartphones or chargers with the Qi2 standard will arrive even though WPC hopes for a release of such devices sometime later this year.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 11:27 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus smartphones compatible with 5G network in India: All details
News
OnePlus smartphones compatible with 5G network in India: All details
OnePlus 11 to launch today in China: How to watch the live stream

Mobiles

OnePlus 11 to launch today in China: How to watch the live stream

Apple is working on 'AirPods Lite' to compete against cheaper earbuds: Report

Wearables

Apple is working on 'AirPods Lite' to compete against cheaper earbuds: Report

Dell launches six new laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Laptops

Dell launches six new laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

CES 2023: Intel announces 13th-gen mobile processors, check details

News

CES 2023: Intel announces 13th-gen mobile processors, check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

CES 2023: Apple MagSafe capabilities are coming to Android phones

OnePlus smartphones compatible with 5G network in India: All details

Google Pixel January software update now rolling out: List of eligible phones

Dell launches six new laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

CES 2023: Intel announces 13th-gen mobile processors, check details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?