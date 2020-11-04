Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in several markets, including India, at a lower price than the regular models. The Fan Edition is aimed to take on the OnePlus 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. While it has got mixed reviews, Samsung is apparently working on a Fan Edition of the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone. The phone appeared on Samsung’s Brazillian website and could launch soon, as the reports say. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग डेट और अन्य जानकारियां हुई लीक

The Galaxy Note 20 Fan Edition was listed on Samsung’s Brazillian website and was spotted by SamMobile. Samsung corrected the mistake and removed it later. However, the company has accidentally confirmed the Fan Edition of the Note 20 smartphone. While Samsung is yet to reveal anything officially, the Galaxy Note 20 FE might replace the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the company’s lineup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE लॉन्च से पहले ऑफिशियल साइट पर हुआ रिवील, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE expected specifications

Also Read - Samsung reveals One UI 3.0: Here's what's new for all Galaxy users

As of now, there’s no information on the specifications and features of the Galaxy Note 20 Fan Edition. However, based on past launches, it could be quite identical to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Given that it carries the Note moniker, it will retain the S Pen with some of the basic features. The Note 20 FE could also use the Snapdragon 865 chip in order to keep the costs down.

The Galaxy Note 20 itself is a watered-down version of the Note 20 Ultra and Samsung could base the Fan Edition on the standard model. It could use a plastic rear panel to keep the costs low and may retain the 120Hz 1080p AMOLED display from the S20 FE. Samsung could offer a bigger battery as well as fast charging on the Galaxy Note 20 FE.

The Galaxy Note 20 Fan Edition could even retain the same triple camera setup as the Galaxy S20 FE. However, the phone could launch late in the year, or probably by early next year. These are just speculations for now and we will have to wait for Samsung to reveal the details officially.

Currently, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is one of the most affordable flagship-grade smartphones from Samsung this year. It starts at Rs 44,999 for the base model with 128GB storage and uses the Exynos 990 chipset. The phone holds a triple camera system with an 8-megapixel dedicated telephoto camera and two 12-megapixel wide-angle camera.