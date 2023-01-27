Coca-Cola may launch a smartphone in India soon, this is what it may look like

Coca-Cola, one of the most popular soft drinks brands, is reportedly planning to launch a smartphone. While it is not clear whether or not it is true, a render of the phone has emerged online, showing off the design of Coca-Cola’s smartphone. In a shiny red colour and with the company’s iconic branding, the phone is an eye-catcher, but there is doubt regarding the maker of the phone. Rumours are rife that the Coca-Cola phone is a repackaged Realme 10 series phone. Also Read - Airtel introduces two new prepaid plans for heavy internet users: Price, validity, benefits

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, who shared its render, the Coca-Cola phone will be launched in India soon. He also said that the soft drinks brand has partnered with a smartphone brand for this smartphone, which means the phone may not have been manufactured from the scratch by Coca-Cola. The speculation that this phone could be a rebranded one from the Realme 10 series stems from the fact that the design is similar to that of the Realme 10 phone and that a Twitter account with the name 'Colaphone' — which likely belongs to the Coca-Cola phone — is following eight smartphone brands, including Realme. However, at the same time, the account also follows Samsung, Nothing Phone, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and Huawei.

Going by the design, which includes a dual-camera setup on the back, the Coca-Cola phone may be the Realme 10 4G. Rumours suggest the specifications of the Coca-Cola phone will be similar to those of the Realme 10 4G, which means you can expect it to come with a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 50-megapixel dual cameras on the back, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It may also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.