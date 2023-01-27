comscore Coca-Cola may launch a smartphone in India soon, this is what it may look like
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Coca Cola May Launch A Smartphone In India Soon This Is What It May Look Like
News

Coca-Cola may launch a smartphone in India soon, this is what it may look like

Mobiles

Coca-Cola may be planning to launch a smartphone that is bright red in colour -- just like Coke soft drink cans -- in India soon.

cocacola

Coca-Cola, one of the most popular soft drinks brands, is reportedly planning to launch a smartphone. While it is not clear whether or not it is true, a render of the phone has emerged online, showing off the design of Coca-Cola’s smartphone. In a shiny red colour and with the company’s iconic branding, the phone is an eye-catcher, but there is doubt regarding the maker of the phone. Rumours are rife that the Coca-Cola phone is a repackaged Realme 10 series phone. Also Read - Airtel introduces two new prepaid plans for heavy internet users: Price, validity, benefits

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, who shared its render, the Coca-Cola phone will be launched in India soon. He also said that the soft drinks brand has partnered with a smartphone brand for this smartphone, which means the phone may not have been manufactured from the scratch by Coca-Cola. The speculation that this phone could be a rebranded one from the Realme 10 series stems from the fact that the design is similar to that of the Realme 10 phone and that a Twitter account with the name ‘Colaphone’ — which likely belongs to the Coca-Cola phone — is following eight smartphone brands, including Realme. However, at the same time, the account also follows Samsung, Nothing Phone, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and Huawei. Also Read - Poco X5 Pro India launch date reportedly announced during Pathan movie

Going by the design, which includes a dual-camera setup on the back, the Coca-Cola phone may be the Realme 10 4G. Rumours suggest the specifications of the Coca-Cola phone will be similar to those of the Realme 10 4G, which means you can expect it to come with a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 50-megapixel dual cameras on the back, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It may also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra specifications leaked ahead of launch on February 1

  • Published Date: January 27, 2023 10:53 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel launches two new prepaid plans with up to 60GB data: Price, benefits, validity
Telecom
Airtel launches two new prepaid plans with up to 60GB data: Price, benefits, validity
iQOO 11 5G Detailed Review

Reviews

iQOO 11 5G Detailed Review

Republic Day offers: Top smartphones to buy on Flipkart now

Photo Gallery

Republic Day offers: Top smartphones to buy on Flipkart now

Fortnite on iOS, Google Play to be available for only 18+ players

Gaming

Fortnite on iOS, Google Play to be available for only 18+ players

Indus Battle Royale now available for pre-registrations

Gaming

Indus Battle Royale now available for pre-registrations

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Coca-Cola may launch a smartphone in India soon, this is what it may look like

Poco X5 Pro India launch date reportedly announced during Pathan movie

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series specifications leaked online

OnePlus launch event set for February 7: All you need to know

OnePlus launch event set for February 7: All you need to know

Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?