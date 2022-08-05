comscore ColorOS 13 now available for beta testing: Eligible phones
News

ColorOS 13 now available for beta testing: Here are phones you can install it on

Mobiles

ColorOS 13 beta testing programme includes the Oppo Find N foldable phone and Find X5 series, consisting of Find X5 and Find X5 Pro.

oppofindn

Oppo Find N is among the eligible phones.

Oppo has started rolling out the next version of its custom mobile software, ColorOS 13 for beta testing. The announcement of the public beta testing comes days after Oppo began testing ColorOS 13 internally. The new ColorOS 13 is based on Android 13. It includes all the Android 13 features, but since it is a custom ROM, Oppo has made several customisations to the operating system. Interested users can now install ColorOS 13, but there are some caveats. Also Read - OnePlus might introduce rebranded version of Oppo Find N as its first foldable phone: Report

According to the Oppo forum, ColorOS 13 is not restricted to only China, which is good news for people in other regions. However, the eligible markets are also very limited. This is the first caveat. In the forum, the company mentioned that ColorOS 13 will be available for public beta testing in Australia, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and UAE. India is not on the list. Rightly so, because the devices that are eligible for testing are not sold in India. Also Read - Samsung accidentally praises Oppo Find N on Twitter

ColorOS 13 beta testing programme includes the Oppo Find N foldable phone and Find X5 series, consisting of Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. This second caveat also includes the fact that there are only 1,000 slots available for limited testing. Oppo said that the slots will be available on a first come first serve basis. This means you will have to hurry up if you want in. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

How to update your Oppo phone to ColorOS 13 beta

Before you begin with the ColorOS 13 installation process, you should back up your data. Now, you need to go to Settings on your phone, then About device, and then navigate to Trial versions. You will need to fill out a form to apply for a slot in the testing programme. If you are accepted into the programme, you will see ColorOS 13 beta update on your screen. You have to ensure the firmware version changes to — A.20/A.22 for the Find N, A.20/A.21 for the Find X5 Pro, and A.18 for the Find X5.

  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 1:22 PM IST

