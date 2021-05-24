Upcoming Coolpad COOL 20 specs revealed ahead of May 25 launch

Coolpad will be launching a new mid-range smartphone on May 25, dubbed the COOL 20, in China. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed a few key specs and features of the upcoming device. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming Coolpad COOL 20. Also Read - Infinix Hot 10S launched, will go up against Redmi Note 9 Power in India

Coolpad COOL 20 will be made available in three colourways: Black, Green and White. It will feature a waterdrop notch on the front to house the front camera snd will come with support for Dual-band Wi-Fi and 4G+ networks.

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is a welcomed change from the Helio P30 found in its predecessor, the Coolpad COOL 10. The processor is paired with the Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.

It will come with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB. Inside the phone, the company has used the EROFS file system developed by Huawei, which allows for more space and is also faster than the F2FS format.

Apart from this, the company has also revealed that the device will sport a 48-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and will feature image processing technology from Arcsoft. It has revealed that the cameras will come with features like night mode, portrait mode and HDR mode. It has not revealed the configuration of the second rear camera.

On the front, the device will feature a 13-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

As of now, the device is only being launched in the Chinese market and the company is yet to announce if it will be launching the same in international markets or not.