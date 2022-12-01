Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to make 2023 flagship phone displays harder to break

Corning, the company behind the glasses meant to protect displays of several smartphones, has come up with the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is an upgrade over the Gorilla Glass Victus, introduced some years back and the Gorilla Glass Victus+ that arrived in 2021. Corning claims the new Victus 2 can survive drops up to one meter onto concrete, which means most flagship phones for the next year will have harder-to-break screens. Also Read - Corning Gorilla Glass Victus announced: Here's everything you need to know

As smartphone displays continue to become bigger, it poses a challenge for Corning to use a glass that can protect the screen, simply because a larger diagonal surface area puts more stress on the glass. Corning believes a smooth or carpeted floor is no longer its concern, but a concrete floor still is. The last Victus glass used a formulation to survive the impact of hitting a rough surface such as asphalt, but with Victus 2, the company is going a notch above.

‘Concrete’ strength

This time, Corning is targeting concrete, which is a mix of cement, sand, and rocks. Your phone display can shatter into pieces if you accidentally drop it on concrete floors. Concrete is rougher and coarser than asphalt, which is a concern because a single piece of gravel sticking out of a surface can concentrate all the force and damage the screen severely. A flat or smooth surface softens the blow because it spreads out the force, minimising the impact on the phone's display.

Corning said the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 can survive one-meter drops onto concrete and two-meter drops on asphalt. The company has run several lab tests using special machinery to demonstrate that the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is stronger than the previous generations and can provide more safety to phone screens. While making the glass resist the impact on concrete was a challenge, Corning faced another concern: big smartphones.

According to the company, an average smartphone today is 10 percent larger and 15 percent heavier than what used to be available four years back, which has increased “both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage.” The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 should be able to handle that stress, according to the company.

Big resistance

Apart from screen shattering on drops, scratch is another concern. Using a smartphone on a daily basis involves keeping it in pockets of clothes made of different materials, putting it on a desk and setting it into a hard case. All of these activities make the phone prone to scratches. And since most phones today have glasses on both front and rear, Gorilla Glass has to protect the phone from both sides. Corning said the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 can maintain scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate, which is used by other manufacturers.

Corning is hoping Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will reach the market within the next few months, which means some flagship phones next year might come with it.