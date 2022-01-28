Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Last year OnePlus had announced that it had merged with its parent company Oppo. At the time, the company claimed that the merger will benefit both companies as they will be able to merge their resources to create new devices and software. OxygenOS and ColorOS skins have a common code base, and the company had promised to release a unified operating system with all of the good things from both forks in the future. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

Since then, OnePlus phones have dropped OxygenOS in favour of running ColorOS. Since then we have heard no news about the so-called unified operating system. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma (stufflistings) has revealed that the new firmware could be named H2OOS. This could hold some merit as OnePlus did file for the trademark "H₂OOS" in the recent past.

H2OOS could potentially be the new name for the unified OS, which we would get to see on both Oppo and OnePlus smartphones. The skin is expected to roll out on top of Google's Android 12 operating system for the global markets. However, some speculation is there that the name will only be used by OnePlus, and is just a combination of OnePlus China's Hydrogen OS and OnePlus international's Oxygen OS skins.

OnePlus giving Chemistry lessons.

After OxygenOS and HydrogenOS,

its H2OOS now 👀 pic.twitter.com/1qz9objAQi — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 27, 2022

To recall, the OnePlus head had earlier said that the new unified operating system will inherit the purity and lightness of the company’s shell.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus in a recent statement published on Weibo said that the company is currently facing difficulties in delivering ColorOS 12 for the phones that are running HydrogenOS via OTA update. Moreover, they have to take care of the user data. He also reassured users that the migration from OxygenOS to ColorOS will not result in a factory reset, thus the users will not lose any files and applications while upgrading.