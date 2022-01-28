comscore Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?
News

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Mobiles

H2OOS could potentially be the new name for the unified OS, which we would get to see on both Oppo and OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus-9-Pro-5G-1-1

(Representational Image)

Last year OnePlus had announced that it had merged with its parent company Oppo. At the time, the company claimed that the merger will benefit both companies as they will be able to merge their resources to create new devices and software. OxygenOS and ColorOS skins have a common code base, and the company had promised to release a unified operating system with all of the good things from both forks in the future. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

Since then, OnePlus phones have dropped OxygenOS in favour of running ColorOS. Since then we have heard no news about the so-called unified operating system. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma (stufflistings) has revealed that the new firmware could be named H2OOS. This could hold some merit as OnePlus did file for the trademark “H₂OOS” in the recent past. Also Read - After Jio, Google invests in Airtel: Here’s what we know about it

H2OOS could potentially be the new name for the unified OS, which we would get to see on both Oppo and OnePlus smartphones. The skin is expected to roll out on top of Google’s Android 12 operating system for the global markets. However, some speculation is there that the name will only be used by OnePlus, and is just a combination of OnePlus China’s Hydrogen OS and OnePlus international’s Oxygen OS skins. Also Read - Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

To recall, the OnePlus head had earlier said that the new unified operating system will inherit the purity and lightness of the company’s shell.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus in a recent statement published on Weibo said that the company is currently facing difficulties in delivering ColorOS 12 for the phones that are running HydrogenOS via OTA update. Moreover, they have to take care of the user data. He also reassured users that the migration from OxygenOS to ColorOS will not result in a factory reset, thus the users will not lose any files and applications while upgrading.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 10:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?
Mobiles
Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?
Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID

How To

Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar this weekend

Photo Gallery

What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar this weekend

Top movies/series to watch this weekend: Pushpa, Kapil Sharma, Ice Age more

Photo Gallery

Top movies/series to watch this weekend: Pushpa, Kapil Sharma, Ice Age more

How Zoom s new features stack up against Teams, Google Meet

Photo Gallery

How Zoom s new features stack up against Teams, Google Meet

Zoom vs Microsoft Teams vs Google Meet: What’s unique about Zoom’s latest update?

Photo Gallery

Zoom vs Microsoft Teams vs Google Meet: What’s unique about Zoom’s latest update?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities

Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022

Lamborghini ventures into world of blockchain with space-themed NFT

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

Related Topics

Related Stories

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Mobiles

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?
51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report

News

51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report
Google to invest $1 billion in Bharti Airtel

News

Google to invest $1 billion in Bharti Airtel
Tim Cook's house is blurred out on Google Maps, Apple Maps: Here s why

News

Tim Cook's house is blurred out on Google Maps, Apple Maps: Here s why
Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 13 जैसी डिजाइन वाला Gionee 13 Pro स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Voter ID Card में बदलना है पता? चुटकियों में इस तरह ऑनलाइन कर सकते हैं बदलाव

Free Fire के ये 5 तरीकें प्लेयर को सेफ जोन से बाहर जाने से रोकेंगे

Garena Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट, इमोट के साथ मिल रहे कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड

खुशखबरी, अब बिना मास्क उतारे स्मार्टफोन कर सकेंगे अनलॉक

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?
Mobiles
Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here
Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities

News

Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities
Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022

Gaming

Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022
Lamborghini ventures into world of blockchain with space-themed NFT

News

Lamborghini ventures into world of blockchain with space-themed NFT

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers