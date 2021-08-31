Dark Nebula for Redmi Note 10 Pro series: Prices, specs remain the same

Will we see a Redmi Note 11 series later this year? It seems unlikely, especially after Xiaomi has gone back to an annual upgrade scheme for the Note series. However, ahead of the busy festive season, Manu Jain’s team has given the popular Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max a dash of a fresh new colour, called Dark Nebula. Also Read - Deal of the day 31st August: Xiaomi Mi 10T up for grabs with Rs 2,500 instant discount

Starting today, if you are buying the Redmi Note 10 Pro, or the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, you will be able to get it in Dark Nebula colour. This colour option will stay alongside the existing three colours of Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze. The colour seems more akin to the Cosmic Purple Redmi Note 10S, albeit with a few changes.

Note the Dark Nebula

The new colour essentially adds a dramatic gradient finish on the Note 10 Pro series, which is in contrast to the lighter and simple colour variants. All you get is a gradient with a fusion of violet-dark blue colours. There's none of the shimmer effect that is present on the Cosmic Purple Redmi Note 10S.

Rest of the phone remains unchanged, which isn’t a bad deal. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max are among the best phones you can buy for less than Rs 20,000 (although the latter starts from Rs 20,000). Despite not supporting 5G connectivity, these phones are some of the most feature-rich phones in this price segment.

Some of the notable features you get with these Pro models include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a premium glass panel for the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5020mAh battery, 33W fast charging, stereo speaker setup, and a capable quad camera setup. The regular Pro model has a 64-megapixel camera while the Pro Max goes for a 108-megapixel main camera.

Apart from the Note 10 Pro duo, the Redmi Note 10 series also consists of the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, and Redmi Note 10T 5G. Later this week, Xiaomi is also going to launch the Redmi 10 series in India, starting with the Redmi 10 Prime.