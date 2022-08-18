Did you get Android 12 update instead of Android 13? Here’s what Google has to say

Google launched its Android 13 mobile operating system earlier this week. At the time of launch, the company said that it will soon start rolling out Android 13 update to all compatible Android smartphones starting with its Pixel smartphones this week. As the company started rolling out the OS update, a number of reports suggested that some Pixel smartphone users were getting Android 12 update instead of Android 13. Also Read - Google won’t let Pixel 6 series users to downgrade to Android 12 after downloading Android 13

There is a dedicated thread on Reddit — r/GooglePixel — that documents the issue. Similarly, Pixel smartphone users have also shared their experience on various social media platforms. Pixel users are complaining that their smartphones took almost an hour to download the update which turned out to be Android 12 instead of being Android 13. Here are some of the reactions:

Refreshed the 'System Update' dialog on my Pixel 6 sporadically for an hour… only to get an available update for Android 12 which the device is already on🤔 — Ed Holloway-George 🍝 (@Sp4ghettiCode) August 16, 2022

Instead of Android 13 i am getting the same Android 12 update on my pixel 6. Interesting and weird. pic.twitter.com/GiGHuDnWIi — Angshuman Hazarika (@AngshumanHazar5) August 16, 2022

Now, Google has clarified as to why some Pixel device owners are getting Android 12 update instead of Android 13. The company, in a statement to 9To5 Google, explained that the select Pixel devices that are getting Android 12 update were always meant to get the particular update. The company also said that the confusion occurred as the timing of the roll out of Android 12 update is the same as that of the Android 13 update.

Here is what Google said:

On August 15, Pixel devices running an old version of Android 12 received a notification about a previously released Android 12 update with bug fixes. The messaging in the notification was confusing with the timing of Android 13, and is currently being changed for clarity.

This update is separate from the Android 13 release that started to roll out to all supported Pixel devices yesterday and will continue over the next few weeks, depending on the carrier. Users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device. We encourage users to check their Android version and update to receive the latest software when it is available for their carrier.

Separately, Google is also preventing its Pixel 6 series users to downgrade to the latest build of Android 12 OS. This means that Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a users cannot go back to using Android 12 after updating their devices to Android 13. This is being done to prevent “previous vulnerable versions of the bootloader from being flashed on the device in the future”, the company has said.