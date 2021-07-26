Dimensity 1300T is next from MediaTek, to offer up to 40 percent faster graphics

As India continues to witness more Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone this summer, MediaTek is ready to unveil the next version. It is expected to be called the Dimensity 1300T, and based on the leaks so far, it paints a promising picture for high-performance Android-based tablets. The Dimensity 1300T will offer notable performance boosts over the Dimensity 1200 but will have one big caveat. Also Read - Dimensity 1200 phones raining in India: OnePlus Nord 2, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Poco F3 GT, etc

That caveat is the chip's exclusivity with Honor devices. The leak mentions that Honor will debut the Dimensity 1300T on its Honor V7 Pro tablet and the company will reserve rights to use the chip exclusively for the next six months. That indicates that Honor could use the chipset on more mobile devices; possibly laptops and smartphones. MediaTek is yet to reveal anything officially.

Dimensity 1300T is coming

While the exclusive deal may delay the chip's disbursal on other phones, MediaTek itself has ensured that it offers an incremental performance upgrade over the Dimensity 1200. There are no exact stats provided but the leak says the 1300T would offer up to 30 percent improvement in CPU performance, 40 percent in GPU, and 82 percent in AI performance over the Dimensity 1200.

Those claims suggest that the Dimensity 1300T would be able to perform on almost the same level as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Moreover, with Honor debuting the chip on a tablet, it goes on to suggest that this chip may also find power ARM-based Honor laptops in the coming months.

Tipster Digital Chat Station also mentions that the Dimensity 1300T will be based on the 6nm process and feature Cortex-A78 CPUs. The chip will also feature a 9-core GPU as well as a 6-core APU.

We will have to wait for the official unveiling from MediaTek and Honor to get the full details on this chip. Currently, the Dimensity 1200 is the most powerful chip MediaTek sells to smartphone OEMs. The Poco F3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2 are the latest phones to rely on this MediaTek chip, with the latter using a tweaked version for faster AI performance. Based on the synthetic benchmark, the Dimensity 1200 performs almost as fast as the Snapdragon 870.