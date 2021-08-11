comscore Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 announced with performance upgrades
MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chips as upgrades over the older model. Here are all specs and details.

mediatek Dimensity

MediaTek has lately ruled the affordable end of the 5G smartphone market with the Dimensity 800U and Dimensity 900 chips. Today, the company has announced the successors of these chips. The Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 900 chips are meant to power midrange as well as premium 5G smartphones. MediaTek is yet to announce the name of its partners using this chip although it clarifies that launches will happen in Q3 2021. Also Read - Infinix Smart 5A launched in India with a competitive introductory price: Details here

Similar to its predecessors, the new Dimensity chips support 5G networks on both SIM slots and there will be Wi-Fi 6 support on the Dimensity 920 chip. ““With the expanded Dimensity chipset series, MediaTek is providing device makers and smartphone users with the latest innovations at more accessible price points for the mainstream market,” said Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “Delivering a boost in performance, display intelligence and image brilliance, these new Dimensity chipsets will improve user experiences and deliver advanced 5G features and capabilities to 5G smartphones,” he added. Also Read - MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset is official, will power high-end tablets with 5G

Dimensity 920, Dimensity 810 chips revealed

The Dimensity 920 includes: Also Read - Dimensity 1300T is next from MediaTek, to offer up to 40 percent better graphics performance

MediaTek Smart Adaptive Displays: which adjusts the display refresh rate according to the game or UI action detected, adjusting it accordingly to improve power efficiency.

4K Video Capture Hardware Engine: This integrates a flagship-class, HDR-native image signal processor (ISP) and incorporates a unique hardware-accelerated 4K HDR video recording engine supporting up to four concurrent cameras and up to 108MP sensors.

Boosted Performance: With the ARM Cortex-A78 processors in the octa-core CPU that can reach 2.5GHz clock speeds, along with the latest LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, the Dimensity 920 maximizes performance.

Connectivity: It supports dual 5G SIM, dual VoNR, up to 2CC carrier aggregation, MediaTek 5G UltraSave power efficiency suite and 5G SA/NSA networking, 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 and multi-GNSS.

Gaming: It supports MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 with 5G call and data concurrency, plus connection enhancements for high-speed rail and ‘Super Hotspot’ technology.

The Dimensity 810, on the other hand, includes:

Faster Performance: There are ARM Cortex-A76 processors now supporting up to 2.4GHz in its octa-core CPU.

Faster Displays: Mainstream 5G smartphones can now benefit from 120Hz displays for a smoother user experience.

Better Cameras: Supports advanced noise reduction techniques (MFNR & MCTF) for improved low-light capture, and supports up to 64MP cameras.

High-end AI-Camera Features: Enables camera experiences like AI Bokeh and artistic AI Color in collaboration with Arcsoft.

Gaming: Supports MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 gaming technologies with an intelligent resource management engine and advanced networking engine.

  • Published Date: August 11, 2021 4:14 PM IST

