Smartphone manufacturer Doogee has announced its first 5G smartphone dubbed the Doogee V10. One of the key highlights of the Doogee V10 smartphone is definitely its battery and the stylish rugged design. The Doogee V10 is backed by a 8500mAh battery capacity bundled with fast charging support in the box. Also Read - Top 5 phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, more

Doogee V10 sports an interesting rugged design and offers a powerful set of specifications. The smartphone features two customizable buttons on the left side, and the power button, volume rockers, and the fingerprint sensor on the right. The icing of the cake is the 5G capabilities it offers. The price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in August 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Redmi Note 10T, more

Doogee V10 5G specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Doogee V10 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with support for Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The smartphone includes a punch-hole display that houses a selfie camera at the extreme top left corner of the display. Also Read - Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development: Details here

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with an octa-core processor based on 7nm technology, up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 ROM.

On the camera front, the Doogee V10 includes a triple camera setup on the rear panel and a single camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The rear panel includes a 48-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel portrait camera sensor. The front includes a 16-megapixel camera shooter.

The phone is backed by a 8500mAh battery with support for a 33W fast charging support in the box. Some of the other features on the phone include NFC, gaming WiFi antenna, IP68 and IP69K rating, 13 5G bands, among others.