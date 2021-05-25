DxOMark rates Redmi Note 10 Pro Max cameras higher than iPhone SE

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max had left us impressed when it launched a few months ago and even after reviewing several of its rivals, our thoughts remain unchanged. The phone has good cameras, a solid user experience and a pretty design. DxOMark has now tested the cameras of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and came up with more praises – it is better than the iPhone SE worth Rs 32,000. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G India launch to take place soon: Expected price and more

Known as the Redmi Note 10 Pro in global markets, the phone has nabbed an overall score of 106 on the DxOMark charts. That brings it on par with the Apple iPhone XS Max cameras and surpasses the newer iPhone SE 2020 as well as the iPhone XR. Individual scoring for video performance has ranked it on par with the Exynos versions of the Samsung Galaxy S21, which costs several times more than the Redmi.

DxOMark rates Redmi Note 10 Pro Max cameras high

An overall score of 106 on the DxOMark charts is praiseworthy for an affordable mid-range smartphone. The phone tested here features the 108-megapixel main camera sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro (Max) got praises for the details in close-up outdoor portraits, accurate video exposure, accurate depth estimation and blur gradient in portraits, and noise control in videos. It also drew attention for notable white balance and skin tones performance in indoor videos. Even the ultra-wide camera got praises for its exposures and pleasant colours.

On the minus side, the Redmi Note 10 Pro (Max) suffers from clipping in high dynamic range still photos, ghosting in still photos with motion, low detail in zoom shots, limited video dynamic range, and a green colour cast in outdoor photos.

While DxOMark scores are based on scientific measures, it is indeed nice to see Xiaomi’s most popular offering within the affordable smartphone range scoring such high points for its cameras. We tested the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at BGR India and were left impressed with its camera performance too. The 5-megapixel macro camera performance beats everything in its class and beyond.

The phone also benefits from the 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor and Xiaomi’s clever optimization. You can read our full review of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max here.