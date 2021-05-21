Redmi Note 8 2021 edition will be a reality soon, confirms Xiaomi

Redmi Note 8 2021 has been officially teased by the Chinese OEM. Xiaomi made the announcement while sharing details about the number of units of the original Redmi Note 8 sold globally. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) launch to take place soon as it is now spotted on SIG site

The Chinese smartphone maker to its official Xiaomi Twitter handle to confirm the existence of the new Redmi Note 8 2021. Notably, over 25 million units of the Redmi Note 8 2019 edition were sold globally, as per the company. And to celebrate the milestone, Xiaomi announced that it will bring an upgrade version for its consumers.

To recall, the Redmi Note series was introduced back in 2014 and it became a popular smartphone lineup within months due to its affordability and feature-packed offerings. The Redmi Note 8 already has two successors in the lineup- the Redmi Note 9, and Redmi Note 10 and both hit the million sales milestone. While it’s no surprise for the brand to bring as many phones every other month, the Redmi Note 8 2021 is likely added to the list to keep its rivals under duress.

That said, the upcoming Redmi Note 8 2021 allegedly appeared on FCC and EEC certification websites. Both the sites revealed some of the key aspects of the device.

The #RedmiNote8 has now sold 25M+ units globally! As we celebrate this milestone, we're thrilled to introduce you to the #ThePerformanceAllStar – the #RedmiNote8 2021. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/39RHoTC2Mb — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 20, 2021

Redmi Note 8 2021 specifications (rumoured)

The Redmi Note 8 2021 will likely equip a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, as per the FCC listing. The phone is tipped to run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. The FCC listing further revealed the phone to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. Apparently, the smartphone has been listed with model number M1908C3JGG with several certification sites. As per reports, the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition could feature an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to have atleast 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the camera front, the phone is tipped to come with a 48-megapixel quad-rear camera setup.

While the Redmi Note 8 2021 will be a reality soon, the Chinese OEM is lately prepping for another Redmi phone lineup launch event, the Redmi Note 10 5G. The new Note 10 5G series will be showcased in China on May 26 at 14:00 PM (local time)