comscore Cheaper iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max may get 120Hz ProMotion display
News

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

Mobiles

Apple might narrow the gap between the two iPhone 14 Pro and non-Pro models iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max

Apple iPhone 14

Representational Image

iPhone 13 launch happened just a few months ago and rumors are rife about the new iPhone 14 models. Apple will be launching the new line-up during the fall this year. A new set of information has now revealed that Apple won’t be skimping with the iPhone 14 displays this year. All four models will come with 120Hz ProMotion display, according to an analyst Haitong International Securities (via MacRumors). Also Read - How to recover permanently deleted screenshots, images on iPhone

ProMotion Display across iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models

Analyst Jeff Pu has revealed that Apple might narrow the gap between the two iPhone Pro and non-Pro models. Apple is expected to launch an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models this year. The ‘mini’ is expected to be axed due to unsatisfactory demand. According to Pu, all four models coming this year will have 120Hz ProMotion display. In the iPhone 13 series, only the Pro models have received this feature. Also Read - Microsoft research show how macOS bug could let hackers gain access to your data

RAM options on iPhone 14

Apart from the display resolution, Pu has claimed that Apple will be bringing the RAM on the non-Pro models up to the mark of Pro models. The phones will no longer feature two RAM options, instead, Apple might go for 6GB RAM options on both the Pro and non-Pro models. Also Read - Apple is no longer letting iPhone users stay on iOS 14 with security updates

Earlier, the same analyst had claimed that the Pro models might make a jump to 8GB RAM. However, he claims that there has been a “supply chain check” and now they might have to go for the 6GB variants, in case of all models.

Other major leaks have revealed that Apple might bump up the camera resolution to 48MP on the new iPhone 14 Pro models. Pu claims that the Pro storage will now start at 256GB instead of 128GB. However, he also claims that the non-Pro models will start from 64GB storage, which is highly unlikely because even the current generation iPhone 13 models start with 128GB internal storage.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 15, 2022 10:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM
Mobiles
All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM
Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

Gaming

Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

Cyborg Bob-e electric dirt bike revealed, has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph

Electric Vehicle

Cyborg Bob-e electric dirt bike revealed, has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph

Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

Mobiles

Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

Paytm to shut down its app in Canada

Apps

Paytm to shut down its app in Canada

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

Cyborg Bob-e electric dirt bike revealed, has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph

Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

Mobiles

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM
How to recover permanently deleted screenshots, images on iPhone

How To

How to recover permanently deleted screenshots, images on iPhone
MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data

News

MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data
Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

News

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15
Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected

Gaming

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 9RT में जल्द मिलेगा Android 12 पर बेस्ड ओएस OxygenOS 12 का अपडेट, जानें फिर क्या होगा खास

BGMI और पबजी मोबाइल के नए अपडेट में जुड़ा Spider Man मोड, जाने नए फीचर्स

Apple ID बनाना है बहुत आसान, 2 तरीकों से ऐसे बना सकते हैं नई आईडी

Free Fire में 2022 तक उपलब्ध सबसे अच्छे वेपन्स की लिस्ट, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धांसू जीत

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता फोन, जानें खूबियां

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM
Mobiles
All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM
Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

Gaming

Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale
Cyborg Bob-e electric dirt bike revealed, has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph

Electric Vehicle

Cyborg Bob-e electric dirt bike revealed, has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph
Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

Mobiles

Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers