iPhone 13 launch happened just a few months ago and rumors are rife about the new iPhone 14 models. Apple will be launching the new line-up during the fall this year. A new set of information has now revealed that Apple won’t be skimping with the iPhone 14 displays this year. All four models will come with 120Hz ProMotion display, according to an analyst Haitong International Securities (via MacRumors). Also Read - How to recover permanently deleted screenshots, images on iPhone

ProMotion Display across iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro models

Analyst Jeff Pu has revealed that Apple might narrow the gap between the two iPhone Pro and non-Pro models. Apple is expected to launch an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models this year. The ‘mini’ is expected to be axed due to unsatisfactory demand. According to Pu, all four models coming this year will have 120Hz ProMotion display. In the iPhone 13 series, only the Pro models have received this feature. Also Read - Microsoft research show how macOS bug could let hackers gain access to your data

RAM options on iPhone 14

Apart from the display resolution, Pu has claimed that Apple will be bringing the RAM on the non-Pro models up to the mark of Pro models. The phones will no longer feature two RAM options, instead, Apple might go for 6GB RAM options on both the Pro and non-Pro models. Also Read - Apple is no longer letting iPhone users stay on iOS 14 with security updates

Earlier, the same analyst had claimed that the Pro models might make a jump to 8GB RAM. However, he claims that there has been a “supply chain check” and now they might have to go for the 6GB variants, in case of all models.

Other major leaks have revealed that Apple might bump up the camera resolution to 48MP on the new iPhone 14 Pro models. Pu claims that the Pro storage will now start at 256GB instead of 128GB. However, he also claims that the non-Pro models will start from 64GB storage, which is highly unlikely because even the current generation iPhone 13 models start with 128GB internal storage.