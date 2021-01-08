Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12

There are no solid leaks or reports about the pricing or availability status of the phone as of now. (Image: OnLeaks/Voice)

will be holding its Unpacked 2021 event on January 14, where it is expected to launch its series. Before that, the company is being speculated to launch its budget smartphone in India. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!

Samsung Galaxy M12 support page is live

recently made live the support page for model number SM-F127G/DS, which has been associated with the Galaxy M12 in earlier leaks. The page does not reveal much about the device, apart from, basic how-tos. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series now up for pre-orders in India: Here's how to pre-book

Samsung Galaxy M12: Expected price

There are no solid leaks or reports about the pricing or availability status of the phone as of now. However, the phone is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in the country, and will go up against the series and series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching on January 14: A look at the Galaxy S phone lineage

Samsung Galaxy M12: Specifications

The company has not revealed much about the smartphone as of now. However, multiple leaks have provided us with a look at the key features of the upcoming device.

Recently, leakster Mukul Sharma posted a teaser poster for the device on , showcasing a waterdrop notch display.

According to a listing, the device will be powered by the company’s own 850 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. It will run ‘s operating system. And it will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

According to the listing on Bluetooth SIG and WiFi Alliance website, the device will support Bluetooth v5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Apart from this, the device has also been spotted on the BIS certification website also.

It is being rumoured that the device will be renamed as the in some markets. However, in India, the device will be named as Galaxy M12.

In earlier leaked renders posted by OnLeaks, we can see that the device features a waterdrop-style notch display, a square-shaped camera module on the back, 1 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.