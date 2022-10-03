Google has scheduled to launch the Pixel 7 series on October 6 globally. On its launch day itself, it will go for pre-orders in India. Ahead of the release, the smartphone series was subject to multiple leaks and certifications. Since there are only a few days left for the official unveiling, let’s see what we have learned so far about the Google Pixel 7 phones. Also Read - Pixel Watch might come free on pre-ordering Pixel 7 Pro: Check details

How many Pixel 7 phones?

Google has confirmed that it will launch two Pixel smartphones on October 6. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both will feature a similar design, with the Pro having an extra camera lens on the back. The specs sheet will differ largely though.

What to expect?

Display and Design

The Google Pixel 7 will bring a fresh design, at least on the back. Some new colors and tweaked cameras are all you would see in the upcoming Pixel phones. The Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch flat-screen display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a large 6.7-inch panel with a Quad-HD+ resolution and 12oHz refresh rate. Both will have a punch-hole design for the selfie camera.

Cameras

Speaking of cameras, the Pixel 7 will have a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 7 Pro will feature a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom and LDAF.

Both phones will be capable of shooting 4K videos from the rear cameras. On the front, the duo will have a 10.8MP selfie snapper placed in the punch-hole.

Raw Hardware, Software, and Battery

When it comes to power, the Pixel 7 duo will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and have up to 8GB of RAM on the Pixel 7 and 12GB of RAM on the Pixel 7 Pro. Both will have a max of 256GB of internal storage.

The Pixel 7 will pack a 4,700mAh battery, whereas, the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 5,000mAh cell. Both will support 30W fast charging. The duo will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial unlock for security and also support eSIM MEP. Furthermore, the duo will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box. Both phones will have IP68 rating.

What will be the price?

According to a listing online, the Google Pixel 7 will start at $599 (roughly Rs 48,800), whereas, the Pixel 7 pro is said to start at $899 (roughly Rs 73,800). In India, however, the phones will cost you more premium. Both will come in three different colors. The Pixel 7 will come in Snow, Lemongrass, and Obsidian. The Pixel 7 Pro will have Snow, Hazel, and Obsidian.

The pre-order for the phones will begin in India on the launch day i.e. October 6. The phones are expected to start shipping this month itself.